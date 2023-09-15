Southampton International Boat Show returns bigger and better than ever!

The 54th edition of the Southampton International Boat Show returns and it’s bigger and better than ever!

From Friday 15 to Saturday 23 September, open 10am – 6pm, and Sunday 24 September 10am – 5pm at the Mayflower Park, Southampton

The much-loved show is back bigger and better than ever for its 54th edition with opening day visitors exploring multiple attractions and zones including Watersports, Dinghy, Classic & Day Boats, alongside the On the Water Zone and the brand-new Beach Haven & Watersports Lake, brought to you by Haven Knox-Johnston.

Newbies and seasoned pros also took to the water in their droves to enjoy stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking and dinghy sailing, yachting, motorboating and RIB rides, giving them the chance to soak up the atmosphere and sample life on the water.

With over 600 exhibitors at the show stands and berths at the show we have all the best British and international marine brands showcasing the latest technology in boats and gadgets.

You’ll find everything from holidays, books, courses, all types of clothing from specialist offshore kit to the latest fashions… The list goes on and on.

You will also find over 650 craft of all shapes and sizes right across the show, from the Sunseeker 100 Yacht, the biggest at the show to paddleboards and kayaks and everything in between.

Tickets for the Boat Show can be purchased online at www.southamptonboatshow.com/visitor-information/tickets/ up to 2 children aged 15 and under are permitted free entry to the show with every paying general admission adult ticket.

Upgrade your visit and check out our exclusive VIP packages – https://www.southamptonboatshow.com/vip/