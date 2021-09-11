Southampton International Boat Show is Back

Southampton International Boat Show, Britain’s biggest festival of boating, returned to the shores of the Solent after a hiatus, making the biggest splash ever.

Athletes from the British Sailing Team fresh from Tokyo 2020 opening the show in style!

The show opens with British Marine’s latest boat sales statistics provide strong evidence of the boatings recovery.

Sales in the first half of 2021 are a fifth (21%) higher than pre-COVID sales in 2019.

This boom is set to continue with nearly 80% of members of British Marine confident in their business’s current prospects, reflecting the strength of this recovery.

Opening day visitors were able to explore five brand new zones encouraging everyone to enjoy life in, on and around the water.

Newbies and seasoned enthusiasts alike took to the water on kayaks, paddle boards and RIBS and explored exciting interactive features giving them a chance to sample life on the water!

As well as getting people out on the water who may not usually have the opportunity, this year’s Show focuses on accessibility helping visitors to dip their toes in the water for the first time, or perhaps develop an existing passion.

Whether you’re a watersports enthusiast, boating beginner, or a seasoned pro, there is something for everyone.

Britain’s biggest festival of boating runs until 19 September and key features of this year’s Show include: