Hannah Mills joins British SailGP Team for France Sail Grand Prix

Straight off the back of her recent success in the Women’s 470 class in Tokyo, triple Olympic medallist Hannah Mills is joining Ben Ainslie’s Great Britain SailGP Team for this weekend’s European SailGP events in Saint-Tropez, France.

After previously trialling with the British team in the Season 2 opener in Bermuda, Mills will be training as an understudy driver with Ben Ainslie for the upcoming two SailGP events.

The France Sail Grand Prix takes place in Saint-Tropez as the fifth event of SailGP Season 2, with the action kicking off in the Côte d’Azur at 13:30 CEST on Saturday 11 September.

Mills re-joins the team in a strong position, with the crew currently in second place in the overall Championship standings, two points behind Tom Slingsby’s Australia SailGP Team.

The British team will be looking to build on a strong third-place finish in Aarhus, Denmark, to retake the lead at the top of the Championship table.

Mills is not the only member of the squad arriving in France on a high. Wing Trimmer Iain Jensen last week finished runner-up in the highly competitive Moth World Championships in Lake Garda.

The France Sail Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports from 12:30 PM BST on Saturday September 11 and Sunday September 12 and is also free to view on SailGP’s YouTube channel.

2021/22 SailGP Season Championship leaderboard:

1st – Australia – – 32 pts

2nd – Great Britain – – 30 pts

3rd – Japan – – 27 pts (-1 penalty point)

4th – United States – – 26 pts

5th – New Zealand – – 23 pts

6th – Spain – – 23 pts

7th – France – – 23 pts (-1 penalty point)

8th – Denmark – – 22 pts

