Spithill sweeps into lead on Day 1 of SailGP Saint-Tropez

Good news and bad news for British SailGP fans on day 1 of the SailGP events in Saint-Tropez, France.

Ben Ainslie, helming the Great Britain SailGP Team, took the first race ahead of Japan of Nathan Outteridge and Spain’s Phil Robertson.

But, after that flying start it was all downhill for the Brits.

Race 2 was all about Jimmy Spithill on the USA boat, sailing away to a clear win ahead of Japan and New Zealand of Pete Burling, with Ainslie finishing fifth.

And then in the final race of the day, it was the USA coming back to take the lead from the Danes of Nicolai Sehested at the start of leg 5 and then holding it to take a second win.

New Zealand took a tight third place ahead of Spain, while the Brits finished eighth and last.

This put the USA of Jimmy Spithill, Paul Campbell-James and Andrew Campbell, in first place overall on 20 points, three points ahead of New Zealand with Spain in third, tied on 16 points with Japan.

Sunday there are two more fleet races and Ainslie, in fifth place with 13 points, will need to find his winning touch again if the Brits are to make the three boat final.

