Akos Lukats wins Finn European Masters

Akos Lukats has won the 2021 Finn European Masters at the Tihanyi Hajós Egylet in Tihany, Hungary.

After no more races were possible on the final day. Bas De Waal, from The Netherlands, takes second with Taras Havrysh, from Ukraine, third.

The forecast for the day predicted very light winds and so it turned out. The light morning breeze slowly faded leaving a glassy lake and sweltering temperatures.

With very little hope of a sailable wind in the afternoon, the plug was pulled at midday, so that packing could start.

Age categories

Masters: 1 HUN 50 Akos Lukats, 2 UKR 8 Taras Havrysh, 3 UKR 7 Vladimir Stasyuk

Grand Masters: 1 NED 29 Bas De Waal; 2 NED 7 Cees Scheurwater; 3 RYF 41 Felix Denikaev

Grand Grand Masters: 1 CZE 2 Zdenek Gebhart; 2 RYF 1117 Andrew Bill; 3 RYF 4 Alexey Borovyak

Legends: 1 CZE 8 Jiri Outrata; 2 POL 83 Blazej Wyszkowski; 3 HUN 21 Andras Gero

Finn 2021 European Masters – Final Leaders (78 entries)

1st HUN Akos Lukats – – 24 pts

2nd NED Bas De Waal – – 28 pts

3rd UKR Taras Havrysh – – 29 pts

4th CZE Zdenek Gebhart – – 44 pts

5th UKR Vladimir Stasyuk – – 45 pts

6th NED Cees Scheurwater – – 45 pts

7th POR Filipe Silva – – 61 pts

8th RYF Alexey Zhivotovskiy – – 67 pts

9th RYF Felix Denikaev – – 71 pts

10th HUN Zsigmond Kantor – – 77 pts

11th HUN Botond Berecz – – 80 pts

12th HUN Géza Huszár – – 81 pts

13th HUN Örs Németh – – 86 pts

14th CZE Ladislav Hyrš – – 87 pts

15th RYF Vasiliy Kravchenko – – 94 pts

16th UKR Yevhenii Antonenko – – 105 pts

17th UKR Valentyn Klymentyev – – 105 pts

18th RYF Lev Shnyr – – 107 pts

19th HUN Zsombor Majthényi – – 107 pts

20th RYF Andrew Bill – – 110 pts

Full results available here . . .