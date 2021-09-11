Akos Lukats wins Finn European Masters

Akos Lukats has won the 2021 Finn European Masters at the Tihanyi Hajós Egylet in Tihany, Hungary.
After no more races were possible on the final day. Bas De Waal, from The Netherlands, takes second with Taras Havrysh, from Ukraine, third.
The forecast for the day predicted very light winds and so it turned out. The light morning breeze slowly faded leaving a glassy lake and sweltering temperatures.
With very little hope of a sailable wind in the afternoon, the plug was pulled at midday, so that packing could start.
Age categories
- Masters: 1 HUN 50 Akos Lukats, 2 UKR 8 Taras Havrysh, 3 UKR 7 Vladimir Stasyuk
- Grand Masters: 1 NED 29 Bas De Waal; 2 NED 7 Cees Scheurwater; 3 RYF 41 Felix Denikaev
- Grand Grand Masters: 1 CZE 2 Zdenek Gebhart; 2 RYF 1117 Andrew Bill; 3 RYF 4 Alexey Borovyak
- Legends: 1 CZE 8 Jiri Outrata; 2 POL 83 Blazej Wyszkowski; 3 HUN 21 Andras Gero
Finn 2021 European Masters – Final Leaders (78 entries)
1st HUN Akos Lukats – – 24 pts
2nd NED Bas De Waal – – 28 pts
3rd UKR Taras Havrysh – – 29 pts
4th CZE Zdenek Gebhart – – 44 pts
5th UKR Vladimir Stasyuk – – 45 pts
6th NED Cees Scheurwater – – 45 pts
7th POR Filipe Silva – – 61 pts
8th RYF Alexey Zhivotovskiy – – 67 pts
9th RYF Felix Denikaev – – 71 pts
10th HUN Zsigmond Kantor – – 77 pts
11th HUN Botond Berecz – – 80 pts
12th HUN Géza Huszár – – 81 pts
13th HUN Örs Németh – – 86 pts
14th CZE Ladislav Hyrš – – 87 pts
15th RYF Vasiliy Kravchenko – – 94 pts
16th UKR Yevhenii Antonenko – – 105 pts
17th UKR Valentyn Klymentyev – – 105 pts
18th RYF Lev Shnyr – – 107 pts
19th HUN Zsombor Majthényi – – 107 pts
20th RYF Andrew Bill – – 110 pts