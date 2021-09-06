Swiss join SailGP global sports league

The latest team to join the SailGP global sports league is the Switzerland SailGP Team led by Sébastien Schneiter, just back from the Tokyo Olympics.

The young and ambitious Swiss team will carry the colors of its partner Lundin Energy around the world during the next three years.

Sébastien Schneiter, alongside Lucien Cujean, competed at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (13th) and more recently in Tokyo (14th) in the very demanding 49er class against several of their future opponents.

The Swiss team’s crew will mainly comprise of young Swiss sailing talent and be managed by experienced international sailor Tanguy Cariou. Swiss Finn champion Nils Theuninck and Arthur Cevey also join the team, which is set to grow rapidly over the coming weeks.

In Season 3, which will start in May 2022, the Switzerland SailGP Team will go head-to-head against rival national teams from Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, Spain, New Zealand and the United States comprising Olympic medallists, World Champions and America’s Cup winners.

The Switzerland SailGP Team has been born from Team Tilt, a structure founded in 2012 that provides support to young Swiss sailors.