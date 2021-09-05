International Moth Worlds – Slingsby extends lead in final series

First day of three days of final racing and Tom Slingsby extended his lead of the 2021 International Moth Worlds.

Slingsby, counting eight race wins, now has eight points overall and leads by 11 points from Iain Jensen (7,-10,3) with Kyle Langsford (1,-18,7) in third place, just one point ahead of Nathan Outteridge in fourth- all are Australian!

Missing from the leading group is Britain’s Paul Goodison who only completed one of the three races on Sunday – in tenth place – and is out of contention in 17th overall.

Other leading Brits are: 9th Dave Hivey and first corinthian, 12th Dylan Fletcher, and Eddie Bridleback in 20th place.

Sunday at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, on the Venetian shore of Lake Garda, the third day of racing for the “Redoro Frantoi Veneti” Moth World Championship took place.

Final series racing continues for the gold and silver fleets on Monday and Tuesday.

2021 Redoro Frantoi Veneti Moth World Championship – After 9 races (137 entries)

1st AUS 1 Tom SLINGSBY 1 1 1 1 1 1 -2 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd AUS 4739 Iain JENSEN 1 1 1 4 1 1 7 -10 3 – – 19 pts

3rd AUS 2 Kyle LANGFORD 2 2 9 2 4 2 1 -18 7 – – 29 pts

4th AUS 4629 Nathan OUTTERIDGE -9 3 2 3 5 4 6 5 2 – – 30 pts

5th ITA 4725 Ruggi TITA 8 2 2 3 6 -13 4 2 8 – – 35 pts

6th NZL 4740 Phil ROBERTSON 4 6 6 6 3 6 -15 3 4 – – 38 pts

7th ITA 4689 Simone SALVÀ 5 4 8 2 8 3 -14 4 10 – – 44 pts

8th ITA 5 Francesco BRUNI 5 8 4 -18 3 8 3 11 5 – – 47 pts

9th GBR 4817 David HIVEY 4 6 5 6 7 9 11 9 -30 – – 57 pts

10th FRA 4775 Aymeric ARTHAUD 3 14 3 4 2 8 12 14 -28 – – 60 pts

11th HKG 4805 Nicolai JACOBSEN 7 8 7 13 9 11 -29 8 6 – – 69 pts

12th GBR 4853 Dylan FLETCHER 6 5 5 RET 7 10 18 6 20 – – 77 pts

13th USA 6 Bradley FUNK 11 7 10 7 9 4 19 13 -22 – – 80 pts

14th ITA 4588 Jacopo PLAZZI MARZOTTO 9 12 8 8 10 6 23 -35 9 – – 85 pts

15th GER 4763 Philipp BUHL 18 7 6 10 12 5 16 12 -21 – – 86 pts

16th AUS 9 Thomas JOHNSON -35 10 7 10 14 20 9 7 13 – – 90 pts

17th GBR 4823 Paul GOODISON 2 3 3 1 2 2 10 DNC DNC – – 95 pts

18th USA 4768 Richard DIDHAM 20 12 15 5 5 7 17 24 -43 – – 105 pts

19th ITA 4724 Gian Maria FERRIGHI 8 17 4 19 15 5 5 -44 33 – – 106 pts

20th GBR 4826 Eddie BRIDLE 3 11 11 11 16 DPI -31 15 23 – – 112 pts

21st AUS 4718 David GILMOUR 12 13 11 15 13 16 21 -31 11 – – 112 pts

22nd NZL 4744 Mike BULLOT 7 18 16 9 12 12 -22 22 19 – – 115 pts

23rd ITA 4641 Fabio FUMAGALLI 14 15 13 17 16 14 -24 17 12 – – 118 pts

24th ITA 4448 Francesco BIANCHI 11 4 9 5 4 7 8 DNC DNC – – 120 pts

25th GBR 4546 Alex ADAMS 19 10 13 13 18 17 -33 20 18 – – 128 pts

