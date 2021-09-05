International Moth Worlds – Slingsby extends lead in final series

First day of three days of final racing and Tom Slingsby extended his lead of the 2021 International Moth Worlds.
Slingsby, counting eight race wins, now has eight points overall and leads by 11 points from Iain Jensen (7,-10,3) with Kyle Langsford (1,-18,7) in third place, just one point ahead of Nathan Outteridge in fourth- all are Australian!
Missing from the leading group is Britain’s Paul Goodison who only completed one of the three races on Sunday – in tenth place – and is out of contention in 17th overall.
Other leading Brits are: 9th Dave Hivey and first corinthian, 12th Dylan Fletcher, and Eddie Bridleback in 20th place.
Sunday at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, on the Venetian shore of Lake Garda, the third day of racing for the “Redoro Frantoi Veneti” Moth World Championship took place.
Final series racing continues for the gold and silver fleets on Monday and Tuesday.
2021 Redoro Frantoi Veneti Moth World Championship – After 9 races (137 entries)
1st AUS 1 Tom SLINGSBY 1 1 1 1 1 1 -2 1 1 – – 8 pts
2nd AUS 4739 Iain JENSEN 1 1 1 4 1 1 7 -10 3 – – 19 pts
3rd AUS 2 Kyle LANGFORD 2 2 9 2 4 2 1 -18 7 – – 29 pts
4th AUS 4629 Nathan OUTTERIDGE -9 3 2 3 5 4 6 5 2 – – 30 pts
5th ITA 4725 Ruggi TITA 8 2 2 3 6 -13 4 2 8 – – 35 pts
6th NZL 4740 Phil ROBERTSON 4 6 6 6 3 6 -15 3 4 – – 38 pts
7th ITA 4689 Simone SALVÀ 5 4 8 2 8 3 -14 4 10 – – 44 pts
8th ITA 5 Francesco BRUNI 5 8 4 -18 3 8 3 11 5 – – 47 pts
9th GBR 4817 David HIVEY 4 6 5 6 7 9 11 9 -30 – – 57 pts
10th FRA 4775 Aymeric ARTHAUD 3 14 3 4 2 8 12 14 -28 – – 60 pts
11th HKG 4805 Nicolai JACOBSEN 7 8 7 13 9 11 -29 8 6 – – 69 pts
12th GBR 4853 Dylan FLETCHER 6 5 5 RET 7 10 18 6 20 – – 77 pts
13th USA 6 Bradley FUNK 11 7 10 7 9 4 19 13 -22 – – 80 pts
14th ITA 4588 Jacopo PLAZZI MARZOTTO 9 12 8 8 10 6 23 -35 9 – – 85 pts
15th GER 4763 Philipp BUHL 18 7 6 10 12 5 16 12 -21 – – 86 pts
16th AUS 9 Thomas JOHNSON -35 10 7 10 14 20 9 7 13 – – 90 pts
17th GBR 4823 Paul GOODISON 2 3 3 1 2 2 10 DNC DNC – – 95 pts
18th USA 4768 Richard DIDHAM 20 12 15 5 5 7 17 24 -43 – – 105 pts
19th ITA 4724 Gian Maria FERRIGHI 8 17 4 19 15 5 5 -44 33 – – 106 pts
20th GBR 4826 Eddie BRIDLE 3 11 11 11 16 DPI -31 15 23 – – 112 pts
21st AUS 4718 David GILMOUR 12 13 11 15 13 16 21 -31 11 – – 112 pts
22nd NZL 4744 Mike BULLOT 7 18 16 9 12 12 -22 22 19 – – 115 pts
23rd ITA 4641 Fabio FUMAGALLI 14 15 13 17 16 14 -24 17 12 – – 118 pts
24th ITA 4448 Francesco BIANCHI 11 4 9 5 4 7 8 DNC DNC – – 120 pts
25th GBR 4546 Alex ADAMS 19 10 13 13 18 17 -33 20 18 – – 128 pts