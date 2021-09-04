Dragon Edinburgh Cup 2021 – Winner is Badger of Tom Vernon

Tom Vernon sailing with Adam Bowers and Oliver Spensley-Corfield is the winner of the 2021 Dragon Edinburgh Cup.

Sailing GBR810 Badger, they finished the championship with nine points from the six races sailed at the Royal Forth YC.

In second place was Gavia Wilkinson-Cox sailng GBR761 Jerboa, with Mark Hart, Jake Hardman and Kate Angier, finishing with 11 points

While in third place the restored former royal Dragon Bluebottle GBR192, sailed by Graham and Julia Bailey with David Heritage, finished with 15 points.

Bluebottle enjoyed her moments of glory winning races 3 and 4, and the Dubarry Boot Trophy for the race 3 to 5 mini series. As well as The AAM Quaich for first boat over 25 years old.

The Edinburgh Cup took place at The Royal Forth YC from 31 August to 3 September 2021.

Earlier the 2021 Scottish Dragon Championship was won by Tom Vernon in Badger with 6pts, 2nd Graham Bailey, Blubottle with 7pts and 3rd Mike Budd, Harry with 16pts.

Dragon Edinburgh Cup 2021- Final after 6 races, 1 discard

1st GBR 810 Badger – Tom Vernon 2 1 2 -4 2 2 – – 9 pts

2nd GBR 761 Jerboa – Gavia Wilkinson-Cox 1 3 -9 3 1 3 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR192 Bluebottle – Graham and Julia Bailey 6 4 1 1 3 -9 – – 15 pts

4th FRA 428 Bande à Part – Gery Trentesaux 3 2 3 -9 4 5 – – 17 pts

5th GBR 633 Fei-Lin’s Flirtation – Ron Jame 4 -8 4 2 6 6 – – 22 pts

6th GBR 515 Basilisk – Patrick Gifford 7 10 -13 5 7 1 – – 30 pts

7th GBR 818 Harry – Mike Budd -10 6 6 6 5 10 – – 33 pts

8th GBR 763 Bertie – Simon Barter 9 5 5 8 8 -12 – – 35 pts

9th GBR 790 Flotation – Richard Davies -12 9 8 7 9 4 – – 37 pts

10th GBR 764 Najad – Michael Hayles 8 12 -14 10 11 7 – – 48 pts

11th GBR 731 Kestra – Richard Leask 5 11 10 -13 10 13 – – 49 pts

12th GBR 402 Meteor – Peter Cooke 11 7 12 11 13 -14 – – 54 pts

13th GBR 489 Red Kestra – Lewis Smith -14 13 11 12 12 11 – – 59 pts

14th GBR 508 Kismet – Cathy Ogden 13 -15 7 14 14 15 – – 63 pts

15th GBR 343 67 – Helen Horsfall -15 14 15 15 15 8 – – 67 pts

16th GBR 509 Stargazer – Mariangela Bonvita 16 16 16 16 -17 17 – – 81 pts

