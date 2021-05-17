Edinburgh Cup 2021 will include the restored Royal Dragon Bluebottle

The Royal Forth Yacht Club is hosting the Dragon Edinburgh Cup 2021 and competing will be the newly restored Royal Dragon Bluebottle K192.

Built in 1948 as a wedding present to their (then) Royal Highnesses Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, and now restored to racing performance.

In earlier Edinburgh Cup championships Bluebottle finished 2nd in 1954 and again in 1956 and in 1960 Bluebottle finished 3rd. In 1956 Bluebottle was loaned to the British sailing team competing at the Melbourne Olympics, with Lt Cdr Graham Mann at the helm, winning a Bronze Medal, the only British Dragon to have done so.

Bluebottle will be sailed in this year’s Edinburgh Cup by the expert Dragon class team of Graham and Julia Bailey who have have won four Edinburgh Cups between, the National Championship of the British Dragon Class.

The Royal Yacht Britannia’s charitable trust is proudly welcoming the third and final Royal sailing yacht, Bluebottle, to join its historic fleet in Edinburgh, following an eighteen-month restoration undertaken by David Heritage Racing Yachts, Isle of Wight.

Bluebottle will join the Flying Fifteen sailboat Coweslip (designed and built by the legendary Uffa Fox), and the classic 63ft ocean racing yacht Bloodhound, all three of which were formerly owned and much-loved by the late The Duke of Edinburgh, and on which both The Prince of Wales, and The Princess Royal learned to sail.

The Edinburgh Cup will take place at The Royal Forth YC from 31 August to 3 September 2021

