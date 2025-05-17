Dragon World Championship – Early victory for Andy Beadsworth

Andy Beadsworth sailing with Simon Fry and Enes Caylak has scooped the 2025 Dragon World Championship title with a race to spare.

Beadsworth finished the day with a tenth, which he was able to discard for a total of 17 pts, a 33 point lead as things stand going into the final day.

Winner of Friday’s race, race 7, was Christoph Toepfer of Germany putting him up into 7th and only two points behind a group of three, Klaus Diederichs GBR819, Grant Gordon GBR833 and Lawrence Smith GBR815, on 54 pts.

Battling for the other podium places are Jan Eckert SUI355 with 44 pts and Pedro Rebelo De Andrade POR89 with 46 pts.

Dragon World Championship 2025 – Leaders after 8 Races (50 entries)

1st TUR 12 PROVEZZA DRAGON – Andy BEADSWORTH – – 1 3 1 4 2 1 5 -10 – – 17 pts

2nd SUI 355 GINKGO RACING – Jan ECKERT – – -12 1 6 6 9 6 12 4 – – 44 pts

3rd POR 89 SATURN – Pedro REBELO DE ANDRADE – – 9 4 7 13 4 -18 1 8 – – 46 pts

4th GBR 819 FEVER – Klaus DIEDERICHS – – 4 18 9 1 -30 8 6 9 – – 54 pts

5th GBR 833 LOUISE RACING – Grant GORDON – – 5 2 15 2 10 4 16 -33 – – 54 pts

6th GBR 815 ALFIE – Lawrence SMITH – – 3 -14 11 10 12 12 4 2 – – 54 pts

7th GER 11 AURORA – Christoph TOEPFER – – 11 16 12 5 -23 9 2 1 – – 56 pts

Full results here . . .