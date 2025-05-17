ILCA 6 & 7 Worlds – We have a result in Qingdao

It came down to the final day to achieve the required minimum four races at the ILCA 6 & 7 World Championship in Qingdao, China.

The men’s ILCA7 2025 World Champion is Willem Wiersema of the Netherlands.

The women’s ILCA6 2025 World Champion is Louise Cervera of France.

Wiersema posted a 2, 5, 1, final day scoreline for a total of 11 pts, to edge out Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus with a Ret, 3, 1, with 12 pts and Zac Littlewood of Australia with a 3, 2, 6 for 13 pts.

Hungary’s Jonatan Vadnai was fourth with 13 pts and then three Brits . . . In 5th Finley Dickinson, 6th Elliot Hanson and 7th Michael Beckett.

In the women, Louise Cervera posted a 4, -8, 4, to overtake Poland’s Agata Barwinska for a seven point victory.

Eve Mcmahon of Ireland stormed up the field to take the bronze tied on 24 pts, and edging out Denmark’s 4th placed Anna Munch with 26 pts.

Best of the British were Matilda Nicholls in fifth with 27 pts and Daisy Collingridge 13th.

ILCA 7 Men – Final Leaders after 5 races (137 entries)

Gold NED Willem Wiersema – – 3 -24 2 5 1 – – 11 pts

Silver CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 7 1 (47.0 RET) 3 1 – – 12 pts

Bronze AUS Zac Littlewood – – 2 -10 3 2 6 – – 13 pts

4th HUN Jonatan Vadnai – – -13 5 2 4 2 – – 13 pts

5th GBR Finley Dickinson – – 1 4 -16 1 8 – – 14 pts

6th GBR Elliot Hanson – – 4 -28 5 4 1 – – 14 pts

7th GBR Michael Beckett – – 1 8 4 -9 6 – – 19 pts

8th PER Stefano Peschiera – – 7 -17 1 9 3 – – 20 pts

9th BEL William De Smet – – 4 -22 6 1 9 – – 20 pts

10th TUR Yigit Yalcin Citak – – -12 3 8 5 4 – – 20 pts

11th CRO Filip Jurisic – – 2 13 3 -17 3 – – 21 pts

12th ITA Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini – – 5 9 2 -11 5 – – 21 pts

Other GBR

38th GBR Arthur Farley – – 16 15 7 -24 12 – – 50 pts

56th GBR James Foster – – 22 11 20 -34 16 – – 69 pts

81th GBR James Percival-Cooke – – 28 -38 22 10 30 – – 90 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Final Leaders after 5 races (99 entries)

Gold FRA Louise Cervera – – 7 1 1 4 -8 4 – – 17 pts

Silver POL Agata Barwinska – – 1 3 2 17 -22 1 – – 24 pts

Bronze IRL Eve Mcmahon – – 5 4 -14 6 3 6 – – 24 pts

4th DEN Anna Munch – – 6 -21 10 5 2 3 – – 26 pts

5th GBR Matilda Nicholls – – -15 9 6 6 4 2 – – 27 pts

6th NED Maxime Jonker – – 13 3 -20 3 1 8 – – 28 pts

7th AUS Elyse Ainsworth – – 4 7 5 -21 9 12 – – 37 pts

8th USA Charlotte Rose – – 14 13 -25 1 2 9 – – 39 pts

9th ROU Ebru Bolat – – -21 17 10 7 4 1 – – 39 pts

10th ITA Chiara Benini Floriani – – -25 11 15 2 1 11 – – 40 pts

11th SUI Anja Von Allmen – – 19 5 3 11 5 -21 – – 43 pts

12th AUS Zoe Thomson – – 11 2 8 11 12 -22 – – 44 pts

13th GBR Daisy Collingridge – – -20 12 18 4 5 5 – – 44 pts

14th HUN Maria Erdi – – 4 11 -33 7 16 7 – – 45 pts

Other GBR

51st GBR Molly Sacker – – 23 22 22 -51 18 24 – – 109 pts

