ILCA 6 & 7 Worlds – We have a result in Qingdao

It came down to the final day to achieve the required minimum four races at the ILCA 6 & 7 World Championship in Qingdao, China.
- The men’s ILCA7 2025 World Champion is Willem Wiersema of the Netherlands.
- The women’s ILCA6 2025 World Champion is Louise Cervera of France.
Wiersema posted a 2, 5, 1, final day scoreline for a total of 11 pts, to edge out Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus with a Ret, 3, 1, with 12 pts and Zac Littlewood of Australia with a 3, 2, 6 for 13 pts.
Hungary’s Jonatan Vadnai was fourth with 13 pts and then three Brits . . . In 5th Finley Dickinson, 6th Elliot Hanson and 7th Michael Beckett.
In the women, Louise Cervera posted a 4, -8, 4, to overtake Poland’s Agata Barwinska for a seven point victory.
Eve Mcmahon of Ireland stormed up the field to take the bronze tied on 24 pts, and edging out Denmark’s 4th placed Anna Munch with 26 pts.
Best of the British were Matilda Nicholls in fifth with 27 pts and Daisy Collingridge 13th.
ILCA 7 Men – Final Leaders after 5 races (137 entries)
Gold NED Willem Wiersema – – 3 -24 2 5 1 – – 11 pts
Silver CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 7 1 (47.0 RET) 3 1 – – 12 pts
Bronze AUS Zac Littlewood – – 2 -10 3 2 6 – – 13 pts
4th HUN Jonatan Vadnai – – -13 5 2 4 2 – – 13 pts
5th GBR Finley Dickinson – – 1 4 -16 1 8 – – 14 pts
6th GBR Elliot Hanson – – 4 -28 5 4 1 – – 14 pts
7th GBR Michael Beckett – – 1 8 4 -9 6 – – 19 pts
8th PER Stefano Peschiera – – 7 -17 1 9 3 – – 20 pts
9th BEL William De Smet – – 4 -22 6 1 9 – – 20 pts
10th TUR Yigit Yalcin Citak – – -12 3 8 5 4 – – 20 pts
11th CRO Filip Jurisic – – 2 13 3 -17 3 – – 21 pts
12th ITA Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini – – 5 9 2 -11 5 – – 21 pts
Other GBR
38th GBR Arthur Farley – – 16 15 7 -24 12 – – 50 pts
56th GBR James Foster – – 22 11 20 -34 16 – – 69 pts
81th GBR James Percival-Cooke – – 28 -38 22 10 30 – – 90 pts
Full men’s ILCA 7 Results here . . .
ILCA 6 Women – Final Leaders after 5 races (99 entries)
Gold FRA Louise Cervera – – 7 1 1 4 -8 4 – – 17 pts
Silver POL Agata Barwinska – – 1 3 2 17 -22 1 – – 24 pts
Bronze IRL Eve Mcmahon – – 5 4 -14 6 3 6 – – 24 pts
4th DEN Anna Munch – – 6 -21 10 5 2 3 – – 26 pts
5th GBR Matilda Nicholls – – -15 9 6 6 4 2 – – 27 pts
6th NED Maxime Jonker – – 13 3 -20 3 1 8 – – 28 pts
7th AUS Elyse Ainsworth – – 4 7 5 -21 9 12 – – 37 pts
8th USA Charlotte Rose – – 14 13 -25 1 2 9 – – 39 pts
9th ROU Ebru Bolat – – -21 17 10 7 4 1 – – 39 pts
10th ITA Chiara Benini Floriani – – -25 11 15 2 1 11 – – 40 pts
11th SUI Anja Von Allmen – – 19 5 3 11 5 -21 – – 43 pts
12th AUS Zoe Thomson – – 11 2 8 11 12 -22 – – 44 pts
13th GBR Daisy Collingridge – – -20 12 18 4 5 5 – – 44 pts
14th HUN Maria Erdi – – 4 11 -33 7 16 7 – – 45 pts
Other GBR
51st GBR Molly Sacker – – 23 22 22 -51 18 24 – – 109 pts