Dragon World Championship – 2025 Final Results

Andy Beadsworth sailing with Simon Fry and Enes Caylak is the 2025 Dragon World Champion.

The Dragon World Championship by Tivoli Hotels & Resorts finished after eight races completed.

Dragon World Championship 2025 – Final Leaders after 8 Races (50 entries)

1st TUR 12 PROVEZZA DRAGON – Andy BEADSWORTH – – 1 3 1 4 2 1 5 -10 – – 17 pts

2nd SUI 355 GINKGO RACING – Jan ECKERT – – -12 1 6 6 9 6 12 4 – – 44 pts

3rd POR 89 SATURN – Pedro REBELO DE ANDRADE – – 9 4 7 13 4 -18 1 8 – – 46 pts

4th GBR 819 FEVER – Klaus DIEDERICHS – – 4 18 9 1 -30 8 6 9 – – 54 pts

5th GBR 833 LOUISE RACING – Grant GORDON – – 5 2 15 2 10 4 16 -33 – – 54 pts

6th GBR 815 ALFIE – Lawrence SMITH – – 3 -14 11 10 12 12 4 2 – – 54 pts

7th GER 11 AURORA – Christoph TOEPFER – – 11 16 12 5 -23 9 2 1 – – 56 pts

Full results here . . .