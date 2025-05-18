America’s Cup and SailGP defend their showcase events

The big beasts of mass media audience sailing have been busy talking-up their events as the problems swirl.

Russell Coutts SailGP League mounted a media blizzard to deny any hint that the recent wingsail mast breakages – which led to a complete refit and resupply of the entire fleet – would affect the upcoming New York event (7-8 June), following the earlier cancellation of the Rio Sail Grand Prix.

Coutts is continuing to upgrade and expand the SailGP concept, with new foils to improve the weather window performance, and plans for growth to 14 and then 16 teams, with racing split into two groups. Providing an optimal spectator/media element.

While Grant Dalton at the America’s Cup adopted a ‘Trumpian’ persona – If I say it, it will happen (or not) – with respect to the Swiss Alinghi team withdraw. Pointing out in a 3News interview, that this is the America’s Cup, so never believe anything you’re told . . . Adding, you could argue that maybe that was just a way to clean house.

So Alinghi join the British Challenger of Record on the ‘will they, won’t they’ pile.

Dalton also announced that Naples would host the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup in 2027, as other prospects melted away in the Europe heatwave. Which should ensure at least the Italian team will turn-up.

Ben Ainslie’s Athena Race Team remain an unknown quantity since the official INEOS withdraw, leaving The New York Yacht Club and the French Orient Express Racing Teams still apparently showing interest.

The AC38 Protocol has yet to be agreed with these potential teams and the expanded AC40 event series clarified. But like Dalton says . . . this is the America’s Cup.

