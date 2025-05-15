“Que sera sera” 38th Louis Vuitton America’s Cup set for Naples in 2027

For the first time ever the Louis Vuitton Cup and Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Match will be sailed in Italy, a country with one of the most colourful and enthusiastic America’s Cup histories.

Team New Zealand and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, make it official . . . Italy is the Host Country and Naples the Host City for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup to be held in the spring and summer of 2027.

Minister Giorgetti, Minister of Economy and Finance, added his support to this important announcement:

“We are proud to announce that the 38th America’s Cup will be held in Bagnoli, Naples. This prestigious sporting event marks a significant step in the revitalisation of an area that has long faced challenges and to whose development and growth we remain firmly committed.”

Naples has played host to America’s Cup action in 2012 & 2013 in the lead up to the 34th America’s Cup, hosting two America’s Cup World Series events.

Further details on the planning of the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup will be announced in due course.