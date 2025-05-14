Dragon World Championship – Beadsworth extends lead to 23 pts

Andy Beadsworth sailing with Simon Fry and Enes Caylak grab a strong overall lead of the 2025 Dragon World Championship.

After five races Beadsworth TUR 12 has a 23 point lead after adding a 1, 4, 2, scoreline on Wednesday.

Into second is Jan Eckert sailing with Torvar Mirsky and Frederico Melo with a 6, 6, 9 scoreline, tied on 34 pts with Grant Gordon sailing with Anton Dahlberg, Chris Grube and Faye Chatterton with 15, 2, 10.

Beadsworth won race 3, Klaus Diederichs GBR819 won race 4 and sits in 11th overall, and Bo Sejr Johansen won race 5.

Laurie Smith GBR812 posted an 11, 10, 12 and hold 7th overall.

Dragon World Championship 2025 – Leaders after 5 Races (50 entries)

1st TUR 12 PROVEZZA DRAGON – Andy BEADSWORTH – – 1 3 1 4 2 – – 11 pts

2nd SUI 355 GINKGO RACING – Jan ECKERT – – 12 1 6 6 9 – – 34 pts

3rd GBR 833 LOUISE RACING – Grant GORDON – – 5 2 15 2 10 – – 34 pts

4th POR 89 SATURN – Pedro REBELO DE ANDRADE – – 9 4 7 13 4 – – 37 pts

5th ESP 9 DR. CHACáRTEGUI – Javier CHACARTEGUI – – 6 15 3 3 13 – – 40 pts

6th DEN 423 DEJA VU VER. 2,0 – Bo Sejr JOHANSEN – – 20 8 10 11 1 – – 50 pts

7th GBR 815 ALFIE – Lawrence SMITH – – 3 14 11 10 12 – – 50 pts

