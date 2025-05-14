ILCA World Championship World Championships – Day 3 in Qingdao

For the third consecutive day, the ILCA World Championship race course remained stalled under a windless sky.

After three days of the competition in QIngdao, China, no races have been completed for either fleet. The event is scheduled to end Saturday 17 May.

A minimum of 4 (four) races are required to be completed to constitute a championship.

Wednesday 14 May, a dense fog clung to the Olympic Sailing Center, in Qingdao, Chana, muting the horizon and chilling the air to a damp 17°C. At 15:26 hrs AP over A flags were raised, racing officially canceled for the day.

Britain’s Micky Beckett, silver medalist at the 2023 Hague Sailing World Championships, is no stranger to high-stakes waiting.

“Honestly, it’s getting a little boring,” he said with a laugh. “You keep feeling like the wind’s coming in — you can see the swell, the water moving toward you — but it just… doesn’t arrive. I really want to go racing.”

He says that each morning begins the same: with a reset. “You’ve got to mentally reboot and tell yourself, maybe today’s the day.”

The entry list includes a strong British Team entry:

Men:

Michael Beckett

Finley Dickinson

Arthur Farley

James Foster

Elliot Hanson

James Percival-Cooke

Women:

Daisy Collingridge

Matilda Nicholls

Molly Sacker.