Nathan Outteridge named as Burling replacement for Team New Zealand

The Kiwi team announced five core sailors via social media, with Aussie Outteridge as Skipper, following the recent exit of Peter Burling. Not a huge surprise, Outteridge was port side helm, with Burling starboard helm, for the AC37 in Barcelona, Spain last year.

Nathan Outteridge (Skipper)

Blair Tuke

Andy Maloney

Sam Meech

Chris Draper

More sailors to be announced in due course . . .

Apart from that there was no further information on the fabled Protocol, which is expected in mid June together with a venue host.

