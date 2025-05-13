Dragon World Championship – Beadsworth retains Day 2 lead

Andy Beadsworth sailing with Simon Fry and Enes Caylak retain their overall lead of the 2025 Dragon World Championship.

A third place behind Jan Eckert SUI355 and Grant Gordon GBR833, keeps Andy Beadsworth TUR12 in the lead with a two point advantage.

Race winner Jan Eckert sailing with Torvar Mirsky and Frederico Melo moves into fourth overall, while Grant Gordon sailing with Anton Dahlberg, Chris Grube and Faye Chatterton takes third overall behind Lars Hendriksen GBR373.

Laurie Smith GBR812 posted a 15 and drops to 7th overall.

The Dragon World Championship is being held in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Dragon World Championship 2025 – Leaders after 2 Races (50 entries)

1st TUR 12 PROVEZZA DRAGON – Andy BEADSWORTH – – 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR 375 DEBUTANT – Lars HENDRIKSEN – – 2 4 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR 833 LOUISE RACING – Grant GORDON – – 5 2 – – 7 pts

4th SUI 355 GINKGO RACING – Jan ECKERT – – 12 1 – – 13 pts

5th POR 89 SATURN – Pedro REBELO DE ANDRADE – – 9 5 – – 14 pts

6th DEN 417 TBA – Jens CHRISTENSEN – – 7 8 – – 15 pts

7th GBR 815 ALFIE – Lawrence SMITH – – 3 15 – – 18 pts

8th POR 90 EASY – Michael Zankel ZANKEL – – 8 12 – – 20 pts

9th GBR 819 FEVER – Klaus DIEDERICHS – – 4 18 – – 22 pts

10th ESP 9 DR. CHACáRTEGUI – Javier CHACARTEGUI – – 6 16 – – 22 pts

Full results here . . .