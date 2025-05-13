Day 2 ILCA 6 and 7 2025 World Championships stillness rather than sailing

The second day of qualification at the ILCA6 and 7 World Championships in Qingdao brought more stillness rather than sailing.

Three qualification races had been scheduled, but wind conditions never reached the minimum threshold required for competition.

At 10:30, the AP flag was hoisted for the ILCA 7 course, signalling a postponement. By 10:45, the ILCA 6 fleet also raised the AP flag ashore. With barely a ripple on the surface, sailors and coaches were left in limbo.

AT 13:27 AP flags ashore were lowered and a minute later the D flags for A and B courses were displayed. Fleets began heading out, hopeful for a late breeze.

Around 15:00, a dense fog rolled in from the south, further suppressing wind while building swell.

At 16:15, both ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 courses raised the AP over A signal. Racing was officially abandoned for the day.

Ironically, just minutes later, a light breeze finally brushed the water’s surface—a teasing gesture from nature, too late to act on.

There were no complaints. Sailors quietly lowered sails, packed gear, and began preparing for tomorrow. They’ve been here before. This is sailing. Reset, refocus, and wait for the wind to return.