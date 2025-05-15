Dragon World Championship – Third race win for Beadsworth

Andy Beadsworth sailing with Simon Fry and Enes Caylak continues to dominate the 2025 Dragon World Championship.

After seven races the discard is in play, not that Beadsworth really needs it as Thursday’s 1 and 5 finishes keep him in a single figure scoreline, with a 26 point lead.

Up into second is Pedro Rebelo De Andrade POR89, who won the second race of the day and dropped an 18 from the first race, he is tied on 38 pts with Grant Gordon GBR833 who posted a 4 and discarded a 17.

Jan Eckert SUI355 drops to fourth with 40 pts, and Klaus Diederichs GBR819 recovers to fifth with an 8 and 6.

Dragon World Championship 2025 – Leaders after 7 Races (50 entries)

1st TUR 12 PROVEZZA DRAGON – Andy BEADSWORTH – – 1 3 1 4 2 1 -5 – – 12 pts

2nd POR 89 SATURN – Pedro REBELO DE ANDRADE – – 9 4 7 13 4 -18 1 – – 38 pts

3rd GBR 833 LOUISE RACING – Grant GORDON – – 5 2 15 2 10 4 -17 – – 38 pts

4th SUI 355 GINKGO RACING – Jan ECKERT – – 12 1 6 6 9 6 -13 – – 40 pts

5th GBR 819 FEVER – Klaus DIEDERICHS – – 4 18 9 1 -30 8 6 – – 45 pts

6th POR 90 EASY – Michael Zankel ZANKEL – – 8 12 4 18 -19 2 3 – – 46 pts

7th ESP 9 DR. CHACáRTEGUI – Javier CHACARTEGUI – – 6 15 3 3 13 -22 10 – – 50 pts

8th GBR 815 ALFIE – Lawrence SMITH – – 3 -14 11 10 12 13 4 – – 53 pts

Full results here . . .