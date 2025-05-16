ILCA Worlds – Finally some racing action on Day 5 in Qingdao

Finally the first racing after four days at the ILCA 6 & 7 World Championship in Qingdao, China.

Britain’s Finley Dickinson leads the men’s ILCA7 after 2 races and Poland’s Agata Barwinska leads the women’s ILCA6 after 3 races.

In the men Finley Dickinson 1, 4, is tied for the lead on 5 pts with Ole Schweckendiek 3, 2, of Germany after two races. In third is Pavlos Kontides 7, 1, with 8 pts and fourth Michael Beckett 1, 8, on 9 pts.

In the women, Poland’s Agata Barwinska 1, 3, 2, has the lead with 6 pts after three races. Second is Louise Cervera 7, 1, 1, of France on 9 pts and third is Wiktoria Golebiowska 9, 4, 1, of Poland.

Best placed GBR is Matilda Nicholls 15, 9, 6, in 9th with 30 pts. Daisy Collingridge is 29th and Molly Sacker 40th.

A minimum of 4 (four) races are required to be completed to constitute a championship.

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 2 races (137 entries)

1st GBR Finley Dickinson – – 1 4 – – 5 pts

2nd GER Ole Schweckendiek – – 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 7 1 – – 8 pts

4th GBR Michael Beckett – – 1 8 – – 9 pts

5th AUS Zac Littlewood – – 2 10 – – 12 pts

6th CHN Junsuo Luo – – 5 7 – – 12 pts

7th IRL Ewan Mcmahon – – 7 6 – – 13 pts

8th ITA Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini – – 5 9 – – 14 pts

9th CRO Filip Jurisic – – 2 13 – – 15 pts

10th TUR Yigit Yalcin Citak – – 12 3 – – 15 pts

Other GBR:

40th GBR Arthur Farley – – 16 15 – – 31 pts

41st GBR Elliot Hanson – – 4 28 – – 32 pts

44th GBR James Foster – – 22 11 – – 33 pts

Full men’s ILCA 7 Results here . . .

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 3 races (99 entries)

1st POL Agata Barwinska – – 1 3 2 – – 6 pts

2nd FRA Louise Cervera – – 7 1 1 – – 9 pts

3rd POL Wiktoria Golebiowska – – 9 4 1 – – 14 pts

4th AUS Elyse Ainsworth – – 4 7 5 – – 16 pts

5th AUS Zoe Thomson – – 11 2 8 – – 21 pts

6th IRL Eve Mcmahon – – 5 4 14 – – 23 pts

7th SUI Anja Von Allmen – – 19 5 3 – – 27 pts

8th USA Erika Reineke – – 5 14 11 – – 30 pts

9th GBR Matilda Nicholls – – 15 9 6 – – 30 pts

10th ITA Sara Savelli – – 8 6 19 – – 33 pts

Other GBR

29th GBR Daisy Collingridge – – 20 12 18 – – 50 pts

40th GBR Molly Sacker – – 23 22 22 – – 67 pts

Full Women’s ILCA 6 Results here . . .