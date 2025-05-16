ILCA Worlds – Finally some racing action on Day 5 in Qingdao

Finally the first racing after four days at the ILCA 6 & 7 World Championship in Qingdao, China.
Britain’s Finley Dickinson leads the men’s ILCA7 after 2 races and Poland’s Agata Barwinska leads the women’s ILCA6 after 3 races.
In the men Finley Dickinson 1, 4, is tied for the lead on 5 pts with Ole Schweckendiek 3, 2, of Germany after two races. In third is Pavlos Kontides 7, 1, with 8 pts and fourth Michael Beckett 1, 8, on 9 pts.
In the women, Poland’s Agata Barwinska 1, 3, 2, has the lead with 6 pts after three races. Second is Louise Cervera 7, 1, 1, of France on 9 pts and third is Wiktoria Golebiowska 9, 4, 1, of Poland.
Best placed GBR is Matilda Nicholls 15, 9, 6, in 9th with 30 pts. Daisy Collingridge is 29th and Molly Sacker 40th.
A minimum of 4 (four) races are required to be completed to constitute a championship.
ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 2 races (137 entries)
1st GBR Finley Dickinson – – 1 4 – – 5 pts
2nd GER Ole Schweckendiek – – 3 2 – – 5 pts
3rd CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 7 1 – – 8 pts
4th GBR Michael Beckett – – 1 8 – – 9 pts
5th AUS Zac Littlewood – – 2 10 – – 12 pts
6th CHN Junsuo Luo – – 5 7 – – 12 pts
7th IRL Ewan Mcmahon – – 7 6 – – 13 pts
8th ITA Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini – – 5 9 – – 14 pts
9th CRO Filip Jurisic – – 2 13 – – 15 pts
10th TUR Yigit Yalcin Citak – – 12 3 – – 15 pts
Other GBR:
40th GBR Arthur Farley – – 16 15 – – 31 pts
41st GBR Elliot Hanson – – 4 28 – – 32 pts
44th GBR James Foster – – 22 11 – – 33 pts
Full men’s ILCA 7 Results here . . .
ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 3 races (99 entries)
1st POL Agata Barwinska – – 1 3 2 – – 6 pts
2nd FRA Louise Cervera – – 7 1 1 – – 9 pts
3rd POL Wiktoria Golebiowska – – 9 4 1 – – 14 pts
4th AUS Elyse Ainsworth – – 4 7 5 – – 16 pts
5th AUS Zoe Thomson – – 11 2 8 – – 21 pts
6th IRL Eve Mcmahon – – 5 4 14 – – 23 pts
7th SUI Anja Von Allmen – – 19 5 3 – – 27 pts
8th USA Erika Reineke – – 5 14 11 – – 30 pts
9th GBR Matilda Nicholls – – 15 9 6 – – 30 pts
10th ITA Sara Savelli – – 8 6 19 – – 33 pts
Other GBR
29th GBR Daisy Collingridge – – 20 12 18 – – 50 pts
40th GBR Molly Sacker – – 23 22 22 – – 67 pts