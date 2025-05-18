Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika regain Golden Wheels at 44Cup Porto Cervo

Vladimir Prosikhin, tactician Nic Asher and Team Nika provided a masterclass in RC44 racing on the final day of the 44Cup Porto Cervo.

The Törnqvists’ Artemis Racing and GeMera taking the remaining two spots on the podium was especially remarkable, GeMera perhaps the first team ever to podium at their first 44Cup regatta.

In addition, wholely unexpected was the podium for the event being filled with the 44Cup’s first father and son team of Torbjörn and Markus Törnqvist and their two boats.

Going into the final race Team Nika was leading but only by three points from Artemis Racing. In this Team Nika sat on her opponent on the first upwind with good effect, rounding in third with the Swedish team eighth.

Lanzarote Calero Sailing Team put in the best first beat and led on to the run but here she was rolled and then picked up a penalty after her spinnaker touched Team Aqua, dropping her to last place.

This left the race for the lead as a two way fight between Charisma and Team Nika, with Team Nika going on to score her second win of the day. Artemis Racing’s fourth saw her finish seven points adrift of the leader with GeMera an additional 11 points behind in third.

With the 44Cup Nanny Cay winner Charisma finishing fourth, Team Nika has moved into the lead of the 2025 44Cup, recovering ‘her’ golden wheels, the 44Cup’s equivalent of the Tour de France’s yellow jersey.

The 44Cup resumes in Marstrand, Sweden over 24-28 June.

44CUP PORTO CERVO 2025 RESULTS:

1st Team Nika (MON10) – – 33 pts

2nd Artemis Racing (SWE44) – – 39 pts

3rd GeMera (SWE30) – – 50 pts

4th Team Charisma (MON69) – – 57 pts

5th Black Star Sailing Team (SUI27) – – 62 pts

6th Peninsula Racing (ESP1) – – 66 pts

7th Team Aqua (GBR2041) – – 68 pts

8th Aleph Racing (FRA17) – – 72 pts

9th Team Ceeref Vaider (SLO11) – – 75 pts

10th Lanzarote Calero Sailing (ESP1) – – 91 pts

11th Wow! Sailing Team (TUR4425) – – 116 pts