2025 Formula Kite Europeans – Lily Young and Lauriane Nolot battle for gold

Lily Young of Britain and Lauriane Nolot of France extend their lead on the women’s fleet for Monday’s top-eight medal series.

Young has been outstanding all week at the Formula Kite European Championships, in Urla, Turkey, but it is Nolot who holds the advantage in Monday’s Grand Final.

Nolot is given one win for the first-to-two-wins format.

Eighth place, the final spot, went to Mafalda Pires De Lima of Portugal who traded 9nth and 8th place with Australia’s Briana Whitehead through five races Sunday.

One point between them and one rider between them on the final race of the day allowed Pires De Lima to sneak into the medal series, delivering a heartbreaking loss to Whitehead.

Britain’s Ella Geiger finished 12th overall.

In the men, Riccardo Pianosi of Italy leads, with Singaporean Max Meder winning the most aggressive battle of the day to claim second spot in the Grand Finals.

While Benoit Gomez of France took third and Cameron Maramendes of Greecee slipped back to fourth.

Poland’s Jan Marciniak’s started the day in 11th and just chipped away as the rest cracked under pressure. He had double digit finishes but a 7 and a 2 were enough to grab eighth and the last spot in the medal series.

For Britain, Sam Dickinson finished 16th in the gold flight. Mattia Maini 11th in the silver flight.

Women Final Line-up

1. FRA Lauriane Nolot

2. GBR Lily Young

3. POL Izabela Satrjan

4. TUR Derin Atakan

5. FRA Lysa Caval

6. ESP Gisela Pulido Borell

7. ARG Catalina Turienzo

8. POR Mafalda Pires De Lima

Men Final Line-up

1. ITA Riccardo Pianosi

2. SGP Maximilian Maeder

3. FRA Benoit Gomez

4. GRE Cameron Maramendes

5. SUI Gian Andrea Stragiotti

6. BRA Bruno Lobo

7. CZE Vojtech Koska

8. POL Jan Marciniak