Chris Frost’s Carkeek claims De Guingand Bowl Race

Chris Frost’s Carkeek 40+ Amp-lifi claimed Line Honours and overall victory after IRC time correction.

Second place went to Gery Trentesaux’s Ker 43 Long Courrier, while Chris and Vanessa Choules’ 37-year-old Sigma 38 With Alacrity finished third overall and took the win in IRC Four.

Formerly Peter Morton’s Girls on Film, Amp-lifi has undergone a winter of optimisation for the rigours of offshore racing in the Admiral’s Cup, including the Rolex Fastnet Race.

IRC Two-Handed National Championship (Round One)

Competition in the 23-strong double-handed division Tim Goodhew & Kelvin Matthews on Sun Fast 3200 Cora won the class by just over three minutes and lead the national championship with one race remaining.

IRC Two

Ross Applebey’s Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster won IRC Two following a thrilling battle with Frans van Cappelle & Michelle Witsenburg’s J/122 Moana. Scarlet Oyster beat Moana by a razor-thin 57 seconds on corrected time.

Line Honours for the class went to Adrien Popieul’s Figaro II Méfie Te, who placed third on corrected time.

IRC Three

In IRC Three, victory went to the father-and-son team of Dan & Zeb Fellows on Orbit. RORC Commodore Deb Fish & Rob Craigie claimed second aboard Sun Fast 3600 Bellino. Third was Mzungu.

IRC Four

Chris & Vanessa Choules’ Sigma 38 With Alacrity was the winner of IRC Four by just under three minutes from Cora. Philippe Benaben’s Sun Fast 3200 Platypus was third.

Class40 Division

Greg Leonard’s Manuard Mach 40.6 Swift took the gun for the Class40 Division completing the race in just over 18 hours.

Second was Renaud Corbon’s Etienne Bertrand designed the 3 Bros. Stuart Sawyer’s Manuard Mach 40.3 Black Dog VI from the Royal Cornwall YC was third.