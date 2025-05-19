2025 Formula Kite Europeans – SIlver for Britain’s Lily Young

Lauriane Nolot of France and Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi are the 2025 Formula Kite European Champions.

Britain’s Lily Young won Silver in the women’s championship after Lauriane Nolot closed out the medal series with a second win to claim Gold.

Lysa Caval of France took Bronze.

In the men, Maximilian Maeder of Singapore toppd the Medal series table, but it was Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi who claimed the European title Gold.

Gian Andrea Stragiotti of Switzerland took European Silver, and Cameron Maramenides of Greece the Bronze.

European GRAND FINAL – WOMEN

Gold – FRA 21 Lauriane Nolot

Silver – GBR 13 Lily Young

Bronze – FRA 17 Lysa Caval

4 th overall – ARG 25 Catalina Turienzo

European GRAND FINAL – MEN

Gold – ITA 45 Riccardo Pianosi SP

Silver -SUI 37 Gian Andrea Stragiotti

Bronze – GRE 38 Cameron Maramenides

1st overall – SGP 35 Maximilian Maeder