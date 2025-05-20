Ben Ainslie comments on the selection of Naples as America’s Cup host

Challenger of Record for the 38th America’s Cup comments on selection of America’s Cup host.

Following the announcement of Naples, Italy as Host City for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup, in the spring and summer of 2027. Sir Ben Ainslie, Team Principal of Athena Racing, the Challenger of Record for the 38th America’s Cup said . . .

“The venue announcement is always a milestone moment for the America’s Cup, and Naples is a fantastic choice—one of the most celebrated and historic cities in Europe, now set to host the world’s oldest and most prestigious international sporting trophy.”

“Italy’s huge sailing fanbase will create a spectacular atmosphere for the millions of visiting fans, while the drama of America’s Cup racing against the backdrop of the Bay of Naples promises to deliver a world-class broadcast product.”

“Naples offers not only an excellent sailing arena but also an exceptional platform for commercial partnerships, and is well positioned to deliver an America’s Cup that excels both on and off the water.”

Full America’s Cup Statement here . . .

Since the official venue announcement and this statement by Ben Ainslie’s Athena Racing, the only other reaction is a reported comment by the French Orient Express Racing Team, indicating their intention to return for the 38th America’s Cup now that a Europe venue is confirmed.

The French are the third challenger to publicly indicate their intention to return for the next cycle, along with Italy’s Luna Rossa – who now have the benefit of challenging for the Auld Mug on home waters – and of course the UK’s Athena Racing.

American Magic are yet to publicly confirm their commitment, though skipper Terry Hutchinson has previously indicated that they were committed to continuing, but were waiting to see how the regatta shaped up.

Naples would seem to more suitable compared with some of the other floated choices, but let’s see.

Behind the scenes ‘politicking’ is no doubt underway before the Protocol is issued, with particular focus on the national rules as teams weigh their next moves.

Swiss syndicate Alinghi Red Bull Racing have indicated they don’t intend to return for the 38th edition, though with entries yet to open, there is still an opportunity should the Swiss have a change of heart . . . As Grant Dalton seems to expect!

Additionally, following Jim Ratcliffe splitting from Ben Ainslie, and then closing down Ineos Britannia. Ainslie has yet to reveal any new financial backing or his technical team set-up for his Athena Racing team, the Challenger of Record.