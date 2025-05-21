Maxi European Championship – Bella Mente regains lead

The smaller boats did well, but nothing would deter Hap Fauth’s 74ft Bella Mente, which has regained the lead of the IMA Maxi European Championship after claiming Tuesday’s race.

The second coastal course of the IMA Maxi European Championship in Sorrento, Italy was an action-packed affair, taking the maxis on a complex course visiting local hotspots including the Amalfi Coast and lapping Capri.

Guido Paolo Gamucci’s canting keel Mylius 60 Cippa Lippa X finished second overall, albeit beating George Sakellaris’ 72ft Proteus by just one second.

In the Maxi Alpha class, she beat Jean-Pierre Barjon’s Spirit of Lorina by just a minute, the Botin 65 finishing fourth overall.

For a second day, Vincenzo Addessi’s Mylius 60 Fra Diavolo won the Maxi Beta class while the 100 footers especially suffered, with Andrea Recordati’s Wally 93 Bullitt claiming Maxi 100 victory, albeit a lowly eighth in the overall maxi fleet.

Once again Riccardo Pavoncelli’s Gunboat 68 Gaetana claimed first place in the multihull event.

Racing continues Wednesday with the maxis racing windward-leewards.