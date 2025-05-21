SailGP announce launch of a long-form premium docuseries . . . Uncharted

SailGP will launch a long-form premium docuseries ‘Uncharted’ next month, featuring Jimmy Spithill, who takes viewers behind the scenes.

Each of the three 30-minute episodes promises a candid look at Spithill’s journey into SailGP team ownership and leadership, providing insight into the challenges of building a competitive team from scratch within six months.

The production will no doubt be compared to Netflix’s Drive to Survive featuring Formula 1. SailGP will distribute the programme directly giving them greater control over its messaging.

RedBull Italy SailGP Team CEO Jimmy Spithill said: “Uncharted is more than just a behind-the-scenes look at SailGP — it’s a raw, honest journey into what it really takes to build something from the ground up. I’ve spent my career chasing speed, precision and performance, but stepping into team ownership added a whole new layer of challenge and meaning.”

“This series shows the highs, the lows and most importantly, the people behind the teams. I’m proud to be part of a sport that’s not only evolving but pushing boundaries in ways we never imagined.”

The series will also feature a rare interview with Oracle CTO and SailGP co-founder Larry Ellison, alongside fellow co-founder and CEO Russell Coutts, reflecting on the league’s rapid rise and transformation.

Uncharted will be available to stream around the world via a number of global broadcast partners, including: FOX Sports (Australia), Globo – SporTV (Brazil), TSN (Canada), Canal+ (France), Paramount+ (U.S.), and more in due course. For countries without a broadcaster, Uncharted will be available on SailGP’s YouTube channel

SailGP returns next month with the sixth stop of the 2025 Season, the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on 7 & 8 June, where they have onfirmed all 12-teams will race, following the fleet refit with updated wingsails.

