RORC Nelson’s Cup – IMA maxi victory for Leopard 3

Antigua saved the best for last with trade winds edging into the high teens for the third and final day of racing.

Two final coastal races were held for the IMA Maxi class at the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Nelson’s Cup held off Antigua’s English Harbour – the first 20 miles, the second 10 miles.

A fifth place for overall leader Wendy Schmidt’s Deep Blue in the first race compressed the results, and just one point separated her from Leopard 3 and V going into the final race.

Leopard 3 went on to win the final race by more than two and a half minutes under IRC corrected time from Galateia, with Balthasar third.

This was enough to hand Leopard 3 the RORC Nelson’s Cup IMA Maxi prize by two points ahead of Deep Blue, with Galateia third.

Wendy Schmidt and Lizz Flowers picking up the prizes for second and third, two thirds of the podium comprising female skippers.

The prizegiving for the IMA Maxi class, backed by the IMA and the RORC, was held at the historic Admiral’s Inn in Antigua’s Nelson’s Dockyard.

Racing continues tomorrow with the Antigua 360 race around Antigua followed by the start of the RORC Caribbean 600 on Monday.

2026 Nelson’s Cup – Final Leaders Overall After Race 6

1st Leopard 3 – – 10 pts

2nd Deep Blue – – 12 pts

3rd Galateia – – 14 pts

4th V – – 14 pts

5th Balthasar – – 16 pts