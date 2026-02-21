Sunsail relaunch Funding the Future for 2026

Sunsail relaunches Funding the Future for 2026 to grow participation in sailing at the grassroots level.

Aimed at RYA-affiliated sailing, yacht clubs, charities and university teams across the UK, the initiative offers the opportunity to secure up to £6,000 in funding.

The funding is available to invest in facilities, equipment, and innovative programmes designed to grow participation in sailing at the grassroots level. In addition to the top prize, Sunsail will also award £2,000 to two runners-up.

New for 2026, Sunsail has incorporated women and girls into the judging criteria, where clubs, charities and university teams will be encouraged to show how they are supporting female participation on the water.

For more details on entering the competition and terms and conditions, please visit: Funding the Future.

Clubs have until Friday, 22 May 2026 to submit their applications with the winner announced on Friday 18 September at the Southampton International Boat Show.