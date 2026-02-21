America’s Cup sailing teams prepare for first taste of AC38 on water action

While America’s Cup back-office teams busy themselves with rebuilding their old AC37 boats to comply with the latest version of the AC75 rules, team sailing crews are preparing for their first taste of the AC38 on water action.

With the 38th America’s Cup Match not until July 2027, the first preliminary regatta of the 2027 America’s Cup, a long-weekend of AC40 fleet racing, is due to take place in front of the Port of Cagliari from 21 to 24 May 2026.

Other prelim events have yet to be announced by the America’s Cup Partnership (ACP) most likely delayed because until now the ACP has not had an official head, although it is being reported that Marzio Perrelli, formerly of Sky Sports Italia, has been installed as CEO . . . we await the official press release.

The event allows for second boats crewed by a combination of Women & Youth sailors who will contest the fleet racing alongside the official ‘primary’ teams. With the likes of Emirates Team New Zealand, GB1 and Luna Rossa expected to bring a full squad to Cagliari including their Women and Youth sailors.

Emirates Team New Zealand brought in the likes of Josh Armit, Jake Pye and Seb Menzies whilst Jo Aleh, a gold and silver medallist at the Olympic Games is leading the charge for the women’s spot on the AC75. Jo will almost certainly be the skipper of the Women & Youth team for Emirates Team New Zealand in Sardinia and is a tough competitor, respected globally.

Luna Rossa has been two-boat testing with Marco Gradoni and Ruggero ‘Ruggi’ Tita taking on Josh Junior and Margherita Porro in the two AC40s, with Marco Gradoni a possibility to lead the Women & Youth team alongside Margherita Porro. For sure Marco and Margherita will be looking at the fleet and eyeing glory to upset the established team players within Luna Rossa.

For the Challenger of Record, GB1, the British will field two teams with Hannah Mills expected to skipper the Women & Youth team.

Olympic gold medallis Ellie Aldridge is a confirmed team member of Athena Pathway, and brings raw foiling talent to the team. The exact make up of the Youth sailors is an unknown at the moment with trials ongoing for Athena Pathway.

For K-Challenge, the French are expected to only field one AC40 for the regatta where we could see the mercurial 24-year-old Enzo Balanger in the helming seat, alongside Quentin Delapierre.

Trim is likely to be Jason Saunders and possibly Timothé Lapauw whilst Manon Audinet could also make a charge to the team in a trim position. For sure, Manon will be a prime candidate for the K-Challenge AC75 team in Naples in 2027.

The exact make-up of Tudor Team Alinghi is the subject of much speculation but for Sardinia the team have indicated that one boat will be racing. At this point the only confirmed signing on the sailor side is that of Nicolas Rolaz so expect a flurry of announcements from the Swiss as they hire serious talent both homegrown and international.

Still no mention of the other 2026 Preliminary events: the 2027 Final Preliminary event (sailed in AC75s) or the Louis Vuitton Challenger’s Selection Series (CSS) for the Louis Vuitton Cup) that precedes the actual America’s Cup.

The 2027 Preliminary Regatta(s) have considerable importance . . . Points scored during the 2027 Preliminary Regatta(s) will be carried forward to the CSS in a manner to be determined by ACP and specified in the relevant Race Conditions.