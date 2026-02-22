Team GB Winter Olympic Medal record mirrors Sailing’s remarkable Sydney 2000 breakthrough

Team GB won five medals, 3 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze, at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. The first time GB has won more than one Gold at a winter games.

At the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Team GB has equaled its record total medal haul of 5, previously set in 2014 and 2018.

And also set a new Gold Medal record . . . The first time GB has won more than 1 Gold at the winter games which started in 1924.

Is this a game-changer for Britain’s winter sport competitors, as experienced by British competitors at the Sydney 2000 Games when Team GB went from 1 Gold in Atlanta 1996 to 11 Gold at Sydney?

That remarkable turnaround followed the introduction of UK Sport Funding in 1997.

The 2000 Games was the first Summer Olympic Games where British competitors benefited from £37.2m of National Lottery funding when it was introduced in 1997 (now £255.2m).

In Sailing, Team GB went from a best of 2 Silver in Atlanta 1996 to 3 Gold and 2 Silver at Sydney 2000 and topped the Sailing Olympic Leaderboard for four of the next six Olympics, a remarkable golden era.

Unfortunately the 1997 funding did not produce the same turn around for Team GB Winter Olympics until now . . . with the 5 medals just won, including a record 3 gold this could just be the slightly late kick-start needed for a golden future.

For the 2026 Winter Games Team GB received £25,537,802 plus around £5 million in Athlete Performance Awards (APAs).