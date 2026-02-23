Finn World Masters 2026 – Brendan Casey of Australia leads after Day 1

Day one of the Porsche Centre Brisbane 2026 Finn World Masters at Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, Australia.
Leading after two races is Brendan Casey of Australia with an impressive 1–1 scoreline. Second Spain’s Rafael Trujillo with 2, 2, and third Lawrence Crispin of Britain with a 6, 4.
The leading trio are respectively ranked Master, Grand Master and Great Grand Master.
R. Phillip Ramming of the USA is the leading Legend in 32nd.
Weather was a light breeze starting at 9–11 knots and building to 12–13 knots as the day went on, enough to keep everyone honest and reward consistency.
Finn World Masters 2026 – Leaders after 2 races (108 entries)
1st AUS 11 Brendan Casey – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd ESP 100 Rafael Trujillo – – 2 2 – – 4 pts
3rd GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin – – 6 4 – – 10 pts
4th GBR 790 Nick Craig – – 4 7 – – 11 pts
5th POR 21 Filipe Silva – – 3 12 – – 15 pts
6th NZL 54 Joe Spooner – – 7 9 – – 16 pts
7th NZL 4 Mark Perrow – – 14 5 – – 19 pts
8th AUS 98 Lucas Prescott – – 11 8 – – 19 pts
9th AUS 221 Anthony Nossiter – – 15 6 – – 21 pts
10th ITA 40 Marko Kolic – – 8 13 – – 21 pts
11th NED 148 Peter Peet – – 5 18 – – 23 pts
12th NZL 93 Richard hawkins – – 16 10 – – 26 pts
13th AUS 73 Kane Sinclair – – 9 20 – – 29 pts
14th NOR 55 Arild Heldal – – 10 21 – – 31 pts
15th NZL 111 Karl Purdie – – 30 3 – – 33 pts
16th AUS 37 James Bevis – – 19 14 – – 33 pts
17th AUS 333 David Ellis – – 12 23 – – 35 pts
18th GER 501 Fabian Lemmel – – 20 16 – – 36 pts
19th FRA 75 laurent Hay – – 22 17 – – 39 pts
20th FRA 38 Audoin Michel – – 17 24 – – 41 pts