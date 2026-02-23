Finn World Masters 2026 – Brendan Casey of Australia leads after Day 1

Day one of the Porsche Centre Brisbane 2026 Finn World Masters at Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, Australia.

Leading after two races is Brendan Casey of Australia with an impressive 1–1 scoreline. Second Spain’s Rafael Trujillo with 2, 2, and third Lawrence Crispin of Britain with a 6, 4.

The leading trio are respectively ranked Master, Grand Master and Great Grand Master.

R. Phillip Ramming of the USA is the leading Legend in 32nd.

Weather was a light breeze starting at 9–11 knots and building to 12–13 knots as the day went on, enough to keep everyone honest and reward consistency.

Finn World Masters 2026 – Leaders after 2 races (108 entries)

1st AUS 11 Brendan Casey – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ESP 100 Rafael Trujillo – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin – – 6 4 – – 10 pts

4th GBR 790 Nick Craig – – 4 7 – – 11 pts

5th POR 21 Filipe Silva – – 3 12 – – 15 pts

6th NZL 54 Joe Spooner – – 7 9 – – 16 pts

7th NZL 4 Mark Perrow – – 14 5 – – 19 pts

8th AUS 98 Lucas Prescott – – 11 8 – – 19 pts

9th AUS 221 Anthony Nossiter – – 15 6 – – 21 pts

10th ITA 40 Marko Kolic – – 8 13 – – 21 pts

11th NED 148 Peter Peet – – 5 18 – – 23 pts

12th NZL 93 Richard hawkins – – 16 10 – – 26 pts

13th AUS 73 Kane Sinclair – – 9 20 – – 29 pts

14th NOR 55 Arild Heldal – – 10 21 – – 31 pts

15th NZL 111 Karl Purdie – – 30 3 – – 33 pts

16th AUS 37 James Bevis – – 19 14 – – 33 pts

17th AUS 333 David Ellis – – 12 23 – – 35 pts

18th GER 501 Fabian Lemmel – – 20 16 – – 36 pts

19th FRA 75 laurent Hay – – 22 17 – – 39 pts

20th FRA 38 Audoin Michel – – 17 24 – – 41 pts

Full results available here . . .