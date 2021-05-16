First J/9 Daysailer Launched

The new J/9 daysailer went from what looks like wedding cake white icing (a foam) mould to first launch at Barrington, Rhode Island.

Under the watchful eye of designer Al Johnstone, and in the presence of several larger J sisterships (including a J/100, J/112E, J/121 and J/133), the J/9 splashed and settled right onto her lines on Narragansett Bay.

Numerous enthusiasts that were witness to the event commented on the capacious, comfortable cockpit and its high seatbacks, conducive to endless hours of “simply messing around in boats” daysailing or casually hanging-out on the mooring sharing the experience with family and friends.

A high-performance, outdoor “living room” on the water, perhaps?

The J/9 daysailer will undergo a week of in-house sea-trials with our key suppliers (spars, rigging, hardware, sails, engine, canvas, cushions) to fine-tune the J/9’s ease of sailing, comfort and performance.

Thereafter, demo/test sails will begin.

