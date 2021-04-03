J Boats prepare to launch a sleek new 28 footer – the J/9

With 15,000+ J/Boats sold world-wide, ranging from the International J/22 to the J/160 and ranging in style from one-designs to racers, cruisers to daysailers . . . J/Boats has filled another niche in their comprehensive range with a sleek new 28 footer – the J/9.

Responding to the apparent growing need amongst sailors for a more comfortable, simpler and easy-to-own daysailer, J/Boats has announced a sleek new 28 footer addition – the J/9 with perhaps the most comfortable cockpit and easiest-to-manage sailplan in this size range

Hull #1 is out of the mould and sitting on a cradle in the prototype shop at CCF Composites in Newport, RI.

It is being utilized for constructing and verifying patterns for key interior components such as the main cabin berths and shelves, forward v-berth, and additional bulkheads. The main bulkhead, mast step and keel floors are fitted, and once patterns are finished it will move into the assembly area.

Meanwhile, the J/9 deck mould is completed and the first deck is underway.

The J/9 cockpit has four great corner seats to nestle into and enjoy the day. With friends and family aboard, everyone can find the perfect place to relax.

And access aboard has never been easier. A swim platform behind the cockpit allows walk-through boarding, and on those downwind sails home, you can cool off by dragging your feet in the water.

The first boat to be launched and sailing is expected in the first week of May 2021.