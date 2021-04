Mussanah Open Championship – Day 1 Results

First day of racing at the Mussanah Open Championship 2021 in Oman, the Final Tokyo Olympic qualification for Asian and African nations.

100 sailors from 16 countries are competing in five classes: Laser, Laser Radial, 49er, 49erFX and the RS:X, with aims to qualify to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

49er Men – Leaders after 3 races (14 entries)

1st CHN 251 Chao Xiang and Hong Wei 1.0 4.0 2.0 – – 7.0 pts

2nd CHN 616 Wang Xin and Zhou Zhibo 3.0 7.0 1.0 – – 11.0 pts

3rd RSA 470 Alex Burger and Benjamin Talbot Daniel 7.0 2.0 7.0 – – 16.0 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 3 races (7 entries)

1st CHN 619 Ye Jin and Chen Shasha 1.0 2.0 2.0 – – 5.0 pts

2nd THA 286 Kamonchanok Klahan and Nichapa Waiwai 2.0 1.0 3.0 – – 6.0 pts

3rd IND 604 Ekta Yadav and Ritika Dangi 3.0 4.0 1.0 – – 8.0 pts

Laser Radial Women – Leaders after 2 races (12 entries)

1st KOR 201497 Jung Hyewon 1.0 4.0 – – 5.0 pts

2nd IND 210440 Harshita Tomar 4.0 2.0 – – 6.0 pts

3rd KOR 211521 Kim Jia 7.0 1.0 – – 8.0 pts

Laser Men – Leaders after 2 races (20 entries)

1st CHN 218525 Jiannan Wu 2.0 3.0 – – 5.0 pts

2nd KAZ 216733 Ruslan Jangazov 4.0 4.0 – – 8.0 pts

3rd BRN 211855 Dawood Abdulla Sadeq 1.0 8.0 – – 9.0 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 2 races (13 entries)

1st THA6 Natthapong Phonoppharat 1.0 3.0 – – 4.0 pts

2nd THA 20 Navin Singsart 2.0 2.0 – – 4.0 pts

3rd PHI 420 Yancy Kaibigan 6.0 1.0 – – 7.0 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 2 races (3 entries)

1st PHI16 Charizanne Napa 1.0 1.0 – – 2.0 pts

2nd SGP 1 Amanda Ng Ling Kai 3.0 2.0 – – 5.0 pts

3rd IND 12 Ishwariya Ganesh 2.0 3.0 – – 5.0 pts

Full results available here . . .