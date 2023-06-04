Allianz World Cup Regatta – Connor Bainbridge climbs the leaderboard

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge was Saturday’s big mover, taking successive heat wins to climb the Formula Kite Men rankings.

After a tricky Friday that saw him finish 11th and 19th, the 29-year-old turned things around as regatta leader Axel Mazella of France was forced to settle for a pair of fifth places.

It was a similar story on the women’s side as French star Poema Newland lost her grip on top spot, chiefly due to a tough opening heat that saw her cross the line in 19th.

Dutch rival Annelous Lammerts was in place to capitalise, finishing first and second to climb atop the standings heading into the final day.

Dutch duo Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken wrapped up the 49er title with the medal race to spare as home crews continue to set the pace.

Medal races Sunday.

Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 16 races (52 entries)

1st FRA 10 Axel MAZELLA – – 32 pts

2nd GBR 17 Connor BAINBRIDGE – – 47 pts

3rd SLO 6 Toni VODISEK – – 49 pts

4th CHN 20 Qibin HUANG – – 53 pts

Formula Kite Women – Leaders after 16 races (24 entries)

1st NED 19 Annelous LAMMERTS – – 44 pts

2nd FRA 10 Poema NEWLAND – – 45 pts

3rd FRA 8 Jessie Kampman – – 50 pts

4th ISR 14 Gal ZUKERMAN – – 50 pts

5th GBR 12 Lily YOUNG – – 58 pts

6th ESP 6 Gisela BORRELL – – 61 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 8 races (36 entries)

1st NED Duko BOS – – 11 pts

2nd FIN Valtteri UUSITALO – – 20 pts

3rd NED Willem WIERSEMA – – 23 pts

GBR:

8th GBR James PERCIVAL-COOKE – – 74 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 8 races (16 entries)

1st NED Maxime JONKER – – 13 pts

2nd GER Julia BUESSELBERG – – 22 pts

3rd NED Marissa IJBEN – – 25 pts

No GBR

Full results available here . . .