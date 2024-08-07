Paris 2024 Olympics – Line-Up for Formula Kite Medal Series Confirmed

After a day of light wind prevented any Formula Kite action on the water, the standings remained unchanged heading into the crucial Medal Series.
The top ten athletes on both the men’s and women’s Opening Series have qualified for the Medal Series.
The first and second placed athletes go direct to the four-athlete Finals.
Those ranked third to tenth will compete in the Semi-Finals, in two groups of four.
In the four-athlete sem-finals the first to three wins moves to the Final.
In the four-athlete Final the first to three wins gets the gold and the remaining medals are awarded based on the number of race wins and seeding.
For more detailed information see Three ways to win an Olympic sailing medal
Men Formula Kite – Medal Series Qualifiers (20 entries)
Final:
1st SLO Toni Vodisek
2nd SGP Maximilian Maeder
Semi-Final:
3rd AUT Valentin Bontus
4th ITA Riccardo Pianosi
5th FRA Axel Mazella
6th GER Jannis Maus
7th BRA Bruno Lobo
8th GBR Connor Bainbridge
9th USA Markus Edegran
10th CHN Qibin Huang
Women Formula Kite – Medal Series Qualifiers (20 entries)
Final:
1st FRA Lauriane Nolot
2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge
Semi-Final:
3rd USA Daniela Moroz
4th NED Annelous Lammerts
5th GER Leonie Meyer
6th SUI Elena Lengwiler
7th AUS Breiana Whitehead
8th ITA Maggie Eillen Pescetto
9th POL Julia Damasiewicz
10th ISR Gal Zukerman