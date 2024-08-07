Paris 2024 Olympics – Line-Up for Formula Kite Medal Series Confirmed

After a day of light wind prevented any Formula Kite action on the water, the standings remained unchanged heading into the crucial Medal Series.

The top ten athletes on both the men’s and women’s Opening Series have qualified for the Medal Series.

The first and second placed athletes go direct to the four-athlete Finals.

Those ranked third to tenth will compete in the Semi-Finals, in two groups of four.

In the four-athlete sem-finals the first to three wins moves to the Final.

In the four-athlete Final the first to three wins gets the gold and the remaining medals are awarded based on the number of race wins and seeding.

For more detailed information see Three ways to win an Olympic sailing medal

Men Formula Kite – Medal Series Qualifiers (20 entries)

Final:

1st SLO Toni Vodisek

2nd SGP Maximilian Maeder

Semi-Final:

3rd AUT Valentin Bontus

4th ITA Riccardo Pianosi

5th FRA Axel Mazella

6th GER Jannis Maus

7th BRA Bruno Lobo

8th GBR Connor Bainbridge

9th USA Markus Edegran

10th CHN Qibin Huang

Women Formula Kite – Medal Series Qualifiers (20 entries)

Final:

1st FRA Lauriane Nolot

2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge

Semi-Final:

3rd USA Daniela Moroz

4th NED Annelous Lammerts

5th GER Leonie Meyer

6th SUI Elena Lengwiler

7th AUS Breiana Whitehead

8th ITA Maggie Eillen Pescetto

9th POL Julia Damasiewicz

10th ISR Gal Zukerman