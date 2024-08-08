Paris 2024 Olympics – Final day of scheduled racing at Marseille

Final scheduled day of sailing Medal Races will complete the Olympic Sailing events at Marseille.

The day started well with the mixed 470 Dinghy medal race Gold won by Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr of Austria.

Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka of Japan stepped up to take Silver. While Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson took the Bronze after a close battle with Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman.

Then descended into farce, when John Gimson and Anna Burnet, sitting in Nacra 17 bronze medal place, missed an OCS call at the start of their medal race and were disqualified.

Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy confirmed their Nacra 17 Gold, Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco of Argentina took Silver and New Zealand’s Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson the Bronze.

Men’s Kite final postponed to Friday.

Formula Kite – Ellie Aldridge wins Gold after taking two Final Series race wins.

Lauriane Nolot of France slipped down to Silver. Annelous Lammerts of Holland took the Bronze, Daniela Moroz of the USA finished fourth.

LATEST UPDATES:

16:30 – Formula Kite – Women Final – R2 1st Ellie Aldridge Gold

16:07 – Formula Kite – Men Final – R1 Valentin Bontus AUT

15:47 – Formula Kite – Women Final – R1 1st Ellie Aldridge

15:19 – Formula Kite – Men Semi-final A – R2 Riccardo Pianosi ITA into Final

15:10 – Formula Kite – Women Semi-final B – R1 Annelous Lammerts into Final

14:57 – Formula Kite – Women Semi-final A – R1 Daniela Moroz USA into Final

14:51 – Formula Kite – Men Semi-final B – R1 Valentin Bontus AUT into Final

14:27 – Formula Kite – Men Semi-final A – R1 Bruno Lobo BRA

14:20 – Formula Kite – Semi-final Racing preparing.

12:29 – Formula Kite – Racing Delayed.

12:02 – Nacra 17 – Gold for ITA Ruggero Tita Caterina Banti.

12:01 – Nacra 17 – FRA win medal race

11:39 – British crew disqualified from Nacra 17 multihull race – Over start.

11:15 – 470 Dinghy – Gold for AUT Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr

Mixed Nacra 17 – Final after Medal Race (19 entries)

GOLD ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 4 – – 31 pts

SILVER ARG Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco 14 – – 55 pts

BRONZE NZL Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson 16 – – 63 pts

4th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 22 OCS – – 69 pts

5th FRA Tim Mourniac and Lou Berthomieu 2 – – 74 pts

6th NED Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer 8 – – 78 pts

7th FIN Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen 18 – – 97 pts

8th GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer 10 – – 100 pts

9th BRA Joao Siemsen and Marina Arndt 6 – – 115 pts

10th SWE Emil Jarudd and Hanna Jonsson 12 – – 118 pts

Mixed 470 Dinghy – Final after Medal Race (19 entries)

GOLD AUT Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr 14 – – 38 pts

SILVER JPN Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka 6 – – 41 pts

BRONZE SWE Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson 8 – – 47 pts

4th ESP Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman 18 – – 49 pts

5th POR Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao 4 – – 53 pts

6th FRA Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion 2 – – 56 pts

7th ISR Nitai Hasson and Noa Lasry 10 – – 67 pts

8th SUI Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler 16 – – 68 pts

9th AUS Nia Jerwood and Conor Nicholas 12 – – 74 pts

10th BRA Henrique Duarte and Haddad Isabel Swan 20 – – 84 pts

GBR

11th GBR Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube