Paris 2024 Olympics – Stop-start racing, in conditions that delivered only grudgingly

It was a typical Marseille day of stop-start racing, in conditions that promised much but delivered only grudgingly.

Eventually the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser), and the women’s ILCA 6 (Radial) completed their Medal Races.

And the Nacra 17 multihull was called out to try their luck, but very sensibly the Race Officer decided to leave it to another day.

For Team GB any chance of a medal depended on Micky Beckett snatching a bronze in the ILCA 7.

And he came so close . . . in one of the abandoned races he had the Bronze position covered, but with that chance gone, he had to do it all again.

And this time he was unable to win his battle with Peru’s Stefano Peschiera, finishing sixth overall. Peschiera winning Bronze at his third Olympics.

While Australia’s Matt Wearn kept a tight cover on Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus to ensure that nothing stopped him winning a second ILCA7 gold. While Kontides won his second Silver to go with his first in 2012.

Earlier the Women’s ILCA 6 Medal Race was completed with Marit Bouwmeester NED and Anne-Marie Rindom DEN sucessfully completing their Gold and Silver appearances, while Line Flem Hoest of Norway finished second in the medal race to win the Bronze.

Final Medal Racing to come:

Thursday will now see the mixed 470 dinghy and mixed Multihull Nacra 17 medal races, and the two shortened Formula Kite events will race their Medal Series . . . Weather permitting.

Team GB has competitors in the Nacra 17 and both Formula Kite events and they will have a last chance to win Gold (in the Kite events) at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Men’s ILCA 7 after Medal Race



GOLD AUS Matt Wearn – – 40 pts

SILVER CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 56 pts

BRONZE PER Stefano Peschiera – – 80 pts

4th HUN Jonatan Vadnai – – 84 pts

5th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard – – 85 pts

6th GBR Michael Beckett – – 87 pts

7th NZL Thomas Saunders – – 90 pts

8th CHI Clemente Seguel Lacamara – – 94 pts

9th ITA Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini – – 111 pts

10th IRL Finn Lynch – – 115 pts

Women’s ILCA 6 after Medal Race



GOLD NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 38 pts

SILVER DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 61 pts

BRONZE NOR Line Flem Hoest – – 75 pts

4th SUI Maud Jayet – – 90 pts

5th ITA Chiara Benini Floriani – – 91 pts

6th CRO Elena Vorobeva – – 97 pts

7th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 99 pts

8th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 105 pts

9th USA Erika Reineke – – 111 pts

10th FRA Louise Cervera – – 113 pts