Paris 2024 Olympics – Four medal races scheduled for penultimate day of Olympic sailing

Team GB will be hoping that all the waiting has been worth it.

Eleven days of racing have so far produced just one GBR medal – Emma Wilson’s controversial bronze in the Windsurf event (after winning nine of the 14 races).

Weather delays have turned Wednesday, the penultimate day of Olympic sailing, into a medal-high with four Medal Races scheduled to be completed . . . weather conditions allowing.

As of this morning there is already a delay, with the first medal race now expected after 12:45, although there is some confusion on the various notice boards.

NOTE: Discoveryplus.com the TV media supplier is showing replays at present (11:00 hrs UK).

The events are the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser), the women’s ILCA 6 (Radial), the mixed Nacra 17 multihull and the mixed 470 dinghy.

Medal race fleets comprise of ten competitors (after the opening series racing). Britain only has competitors in the ILCA 7 and the Nacra 17.

Due to the existing points positions carried over the likelihood is that they will be competing for possible silver and bronze medals in those events.

Also due to take place Thursday is the final opening series racing for the men and women’s Formula Kite events, possibly from 11:03 although likely postponed.

The Medal Series for those events is scheduled for Thursday, the final day of the Olympic sailing in Marseille, but they have a spare day available Friday 9 August, as do the 470 and Nacra17.

