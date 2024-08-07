29er World Championships at Sailing Aarhus – Demurtas and Santi of Italy take clear lead

With nine races completed at the 29er World Championship, Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi of Italy take a clear lead with 11 pts.
In second are Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Królik of Poland with 14 pts and in third, Nolann Huet Des Aunay and Titouan Gresset of France tied on 24 pts with James Crossley and Sam Webb of Britain.
Fifth are Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor of France with 25 pts. In sixth and first female pair are Emily Polson and Tiffany Mak of Hong Kong with 29 pts.
The top three are dominating the racing, Demurtas and Santi have seven race wins, Lewandowska and Królik five and Aunay and Gresset four.
29er World Championship 2024 – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (258 entries)
1st ITA Alex Demurtas / Giovanni Santi M – – 11 pts
2nd POL Ewa Lewandowska / Krzysztof Królik MX – – 14 pts
3rd FRA Nolann Huet Des Aunay / Titouan Gresset M – – 24 pts
4th GBR James Crossley / Sam Webb M – – 24 pts
5th FRA Jocelyn Le Goff / Jules Vidor M – – 25 pts
6th HKG Emily Polson / Tiffany Mak F – – 29 pts
7th POL Bartosz Zmudzinski / August Sobczak M – – 34 pts
8th NZL William Mason / Giorgio Mattiuzzo M – – 36 pts
9th GER Moritz Wagner / Leo Gradel M – – 38 pts
10th GER Lucas Hamm / Moritz Hamm M – – 39 pts
11th USA Fynn Olsen / Pierce Olsen M – – 39 pts
12th GBR Finian Morris / Charlie Gran M – – 43 pts
13th ESP Sara Momplet / Isabel Momplet F – – 44 pts
14th AUS Lucas Patrick / Luke Rogers M – – 46 pts
15th POL Alicja Tutkowska / Alicja Dampc F – – 49 pts
16th GBR Santiago Sesto-Cosby / Ben Bradley M – – 49 pts
17th FRA Alexandre Mostini / Raphaël Allain M – – 50 pts
18th ITA Giulia Bartolozzi / Pietro Rizzi MX – – 53 pts
19th DEN Nicklas Holt / Mads Larsen M – – 53 pts
20th NOR Storm Kopperud / Philip Forslund M – – 54 pts
21st USA Logan Mraz / Juan Albamonte M – – 56 pts
22nd GBR Annabelle Vines / Amelie Hiscocks F – – 58 pts
23rd HUN Boróka Fehér / Szonja Fehér F – – 59 pts