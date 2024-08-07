Noble Marlow Ropes RS200 Nationals – Day 2 more of the same

Day 2 of competition at the Noble Marlow Ropes RS200 Nationals hosted by Mounts Bay SC.

The top three boats from day one continued to dominate, with Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill taking the win in the first race of the day and Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey taking the win in race two.

Ed and Thomas Whitehead’s lead was reduced to 1 point after they could only manage fifth place finishes in the two races completed.

Walker and Hivey (3 1) are now second with 8 pts and Hallam and Hill (1 -6) third with 9 pts.

Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen (2 10) move into fourth with 15 pts, and Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas (16 2 ) are fifth tied on 20 pts with Harry and Faye Chatterton ( 6 7).

2024 RS200 Nationals- Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (129 entries)

1st 1710 Ed Whitehead and Thomas Whitehead 1 1 -5 5 – – 7 pts

2nd 1702 Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey -4 4 3 1 – – 8 pts

3rd 1621 Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill 3 5 1 -6 – – 9 pts

4th 1700 Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen -17 3 2 10 – – 15 pts

5th 1698 Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas 2 -130 16 2 – – 20 pts

6th 1673 Harry Chatterton and Faye Chatterton -34 7 6 7 – – 20 pts

7th 1439 Jamie Harris and Ellen Main -21 2 4 15 – – 21 pts

8th 1739 Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark -14 8 8 8 – – 24 pts

9th 1680 Rory Odell and Henry Jamerson 9 9 9 -14 – – 27 pts

10th 1708 Andrew Peters and Jill Peters 6 -22 12 12 – – 30 pts

11th 629 Rob Henderson and Alex Warren 15 -29 7 9 – – 31 pts

12th 1667 Owen Bowewrman and Annabelle Orme 10 11 17 -23 – – 38 pts

13th 880 James Hammett and Jess Hammett -32 12 15 11 – – 38 pts

14th 1716 Oliver Evans and Zoe Nieveen 18 -59 18 4 – – 40 pts

15th 1521 Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew 7 16 -71 18 – – 41 pts

16th 1331 Christopher Eames and Anna Ormond 25 6 -47 13 – – 44 pts

17th 1747 Will Taylor and Faye Caswell -33 10 13 22 – – 45 pts

18th 994 Joe Jones and Clara Jones 16 14 21 -28 – – 51 pts

19th 1686 MJ Gifford and Rory Gifford 23 -25.5 11 25 – – 59 pts

20th 1270 Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden 22 18 -27 20 – – 60 pts