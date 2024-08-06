505 World Championship – No sailing Tuesday in Varberg

Unfortunately, no sailing Tuesday in the 505 World Championships in Varberg, Sweden.

There was a very light wind from land in the morning. It had shifted to an equally light wind from the sea when the racing was postponed. Later the decision was no racing.

But to make an attempt to do three races Wednesday. Hopefully in better wind.

2024 505 World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (95 entries)

1st GER Jan-Phlipp Hofmann / Felix Brockerhoff 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR David Ellis / Jim Hunt 4 4 – – 8 pts

3rd SWE Peter Bökmark / Martin Persson 1 12 – – 13 pts

4th SWE Carl-Fredrik Fock / Johan Barne 8 6 – – 14 pts

5th FRA Anais Dechauffour / Hervé de Kergariou 10 5 – – 15 pts

6th AUS Peter Nicholas / Luke Payne 6 9 – – 15 pts

7th SUI Caroline Jacot / Philippe Jacot 3 14 – – 17 pts

8th GBR Nathan Batchelor / Eric Anderson 18 1 – – 19 pts

9th SWE Thomas Lundberg / Johan Strömdahl 9 10 – – 19 pts

10th FRA Boite / Carnot 7 13 – – 20 pts

Full results available here . . .