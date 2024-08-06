Paris 2024 Olympics – ILCA Medal Race Day

The Paris Olympics is working through a series of Medal Races for the final sailing events.

Tuesday will see the ILCA 6 & 7 medal races, Wednesday the mixed 470 dinghy and Nacra 17 multihull medal races and Thursday the two final events with the medal series for the Formula Kites.

The final race of mixed 470 dinghy is cancelled and they go straight to the Medal Race Wednesday after eight races.

The British pair Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube miss the top ten by one point, finishing 11th overall.

Racing in the Mixed Nacra 17 is complete after 12 races and the top ten will go to the Medal Race Wednesday.

The British pair John Gimson and Anna Burnet are tied in third on 47 pts with Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson of New Zealand. They are six points behind second placed Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco of Argentina.

Women ILCA 6 Medal Race delayed, not before 15:30 hrs. Wind reported at 4 kts.

Britain does not have a competitor in the ILCA 6 Medal Race.

LATEST UPDATE:

Mixed Nacra 17 – Race 12 – 1st Huicong Mai and Linlin Chen CHN.

Mixed Nacra 17 – Race 11 – 1st John Gimson and Anna Burnet GBR

Mixed 470 – Race 8 – 1st Henrique Duarte and Isabel Swan BRA

Mixed 470 – Race 7 – 1st Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler SUI

Mixed Nacra 17 – Race 10 – 1st Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco ARG

Women’s Kite – Race 6 – 1st Lauriane Nolot FRA . . . GBR DNS

Men’s Kite – Race 7 – Riccardo Pianosi ITA

Men’s Kite – Race 6 – Toni Vodisek SLO