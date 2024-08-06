Noble Marlow Ropes RS200 Nationals – Day 1

First day of competition at the Noble Marlow Ropes RS200 Nationals hosted by Mounts Bay SC.

A moderate 12-15 knots greeted the 129 strong fleet as they sailed out to the racecourse under the majestic St Michaels Mount.

Ed Whitehead with nephew Thomas Whitehead took the first two races, winning the first ahead of Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas with Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill in third.

In the second they finished ahead of Jamie Harris and Ellen Main, with Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen in third.

So at the end of first day familiar names top the leaderboard.

The Whiteheads have a six point lead ahead of Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill (3, 5) who are tied on 8 pts with Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey (4, 4).

In fourth are Rory Odell and Henry Jamerson (9, 9), fifth Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen (17, 3) and sixth Owen Bowewrman and Annabelle Orme (10, 11)

The class are using a gate start and this was the downfall of Goodey and Thomas in the second race.

During a pile-up of boats trying to get around the gate launch when it stopped and drifted, somewhere in among the carnage they hit the gate boat meaning they were disqualified.

They thus ended the day down in 64th carrying the DSQ.

2024 RS200 Nationals- Leaders after 2 races (129 entries)

1st 1710 Ed Whitehead and Thoams Whitehead 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 1621 Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill 3 5 – – 8 pts

3rd 1702 Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey 4 4 – – 8 pts

4th 1680 Rory Odell and Henry Jamerson 9 9 – – 18 pts

5th 1700 Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen 17 3 – – 20 pts

6th 1667 Owen Bowewrman and Annabelle Orme 10 11 – – 21 pts

7th 1739 Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark 14 8 – – 22 pts

8th 1439 Jamie Harris and Ellen Main 21 2 – – 23 pts

9th 1521 Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew 7 16 – – 23 pts

10th 1708 Andrew Peters and Jill Peters 6 22 – – 28 pts

11th 994 Joe Jones and Clara Jones 16 14 – – 30 pts

12th 1311 Christopher Eames and Anna Ormond 25 6 – – 31 pts

13th 1716 Oliver Evans and Zoe Nieveen 18 20 – – 38 pts

14th 262 Matt Findlay and Toby Lewis 5 34 – – 39 pts

15th 1270 Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden 22 18 – – 40 pts

16th 1673 Harry Chatterton and Faye Chatterton 34 7 – – 41 pts

17th 1318 Ollie Meadowcroft and Cally Terkelsen 24 17 – – 41 pts

18th 1662 James Gifford and Isobel Stewart 19 23 – – 42 pts

19th 1747 Will Taylor and Faye Caswell 33 10 – – 43 pts

20th 629 Rob Henderson and Alex Warren 15 28 – – 43 pts