Paris 2024 Olympics – Weather dependent Marseille delivers early medals

Monday was decision day for the two ILCA fleets with their Medal Race on Tuesday, who would make the top ten?
Unfortunately the weather was again a major factor and it turned out to be a long, slow, hot day with little racing and a lot of waiting.
Just one race was finally completed for the women’s ILCA 6 fleet, won by Maria Erdi of Hungary.
Erdi was still outside the top ten, in 14th, but was unable to advance any further as the final race, race 10, was eventually cancelled.
This meant that Marit Bouwmeester took a 21 point overall lead over Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark into the Medal race, and that as they both had unbeatable scores, Bouwmeester claimed an early Gold and Rindom a Silver.
The medal race will still take place, and Bouwmeester and Rindom must race, but only the Bronze medal will be up for grabs.
Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove finished in 12th place, and outside the medal race.
The men’s ILCA 7 racing was cancelled and they go straight to their Medal Race on Tuesday.
Aussi Matt Wearn has a 14 point lead from Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, with Stefano Peschiera Peru a further 10 pts back.
Peschiera will be the target for Britain’s 4th placed Micky Beckett if he is to win a medal.
In the women’s Kite, Elena Lengwiler SUI won the only race and moves into the lead, just 0.2 ahead of Britain’s Ellie Eldridge with Daniela Moroz USA in third.
In the men’s Formula Kite, one race was completed. Maximilian Maeder SGP and Toni Vodisek SLO are tied in the lead on 11 pts.
Valentin Bontus AUT is third on 12 pts, and Jannis Maus GER and Connor Bainbridge GBR next tied on 21 pts.
In the multihull Nacra 17 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA retain a 14 pt lead after two more races. Second are Mateo Majdalani / Eugenia Bosco ARG tied on 28 pts with Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson NZL.
Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet are fourth with 38 pts and a possible three more races before the medal race to improve their chances of a podium finish.
No racing in the mixed 470 dinghy so places remain unchanged.
They have one more day of fleet racing before their medal race on Wednesday. Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube are in 11th place in a very tight group and could move up if there is any wind.
Latest leading scores after Monday:
Men’s Dinghy ILCA 7 – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (43 entries)
1st AUS Matt Wearn – – 38 pts
2nd CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 52 pts
3rd PER Stefano Peschiera – – 62 pts
4th GBR Michael Beckett – – 67 pts
5th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard – – 77 pts
6th HUN Jonatan Vadnai – – 78 pts
7th NZL Thomas Saunders – – 80 pts
8th CHI Clemente Seguel – – 82 pts
9th ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 97 pts
10th IRL Finn Lynch – – 99 pts
Women’s Dinghy ILCA 6 – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (43 entries)
1st NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 30 pts
2nd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 51 pts
3rd NOR Line Flem Hoest – – 71 pts
4th SUI Maud Jayet – – 76 pts
5th CRO Elena Vorobeva – – 79 pts
6th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 83 pts
7th ITA Chiara Benini Floriani – – 89 pts
8th FRA Louise Cervera – – 93 pts
9th USA Erika Reineke – – 98 pts
10th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 99 pts
Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (19 entries)
1st ITA Ruggero Tita / Caterina Banti 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 -6 6 – – 14 pts
2nd ARG Mateo Majdalani / Eugenia Bosco 2 2 5 -10 6 6 3 2 2 – – 28 pts
3rd NZL Micah Wilkinson / Erica Dawson 5 3 7 2 2 3 2 4 -9 – – 28 pts
4th GBR John Gimson / Anna Burnet 8 4 6 3 4 -9 4 5 4 – – 38 pts
5th FRA Tim Mourniac / Lou Berthomieu 6 6 8 5 7 4 -20 1 12 – – 49 pts
6th GER Paul Kohlhoff / Alica Stuhlemmer -18 9 3 6 3 2 13 8 5 – – 49 pts
7th FIN Sinem Kurtbay / Akseli Keskinen 3 7 4 4 -11 5 7 11 11 – – 52 pts
8th NED Laila van der Meer / Bjarne Bouwer 4 -20 9 7 8 8 6 7 3 – – 52 pts
9th ESP Tara Pacheco / Andres Barrio 12 8 1 9 15 12 8 9 -17 – – 74 pts
10th BRA Joao Siemsen Marina Arndt -14 10 11 11 5 11 5 14 7 – – 74 pts
Women Formula Kite – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (20 entries)
1st SUI Elena Lengwiler 3 -6 1 ? 1 – – 7.8 pts
2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge 1 2 2 3 -4 – – 8 pts
3rd USA Daniela Moroz -7 3 4 1 2 – – 10 pts
4th FRA Lauriane Nolot 2 1 -12 2 6 – – 11 pts
5th GER Leonie Meyer 4 7 -8 4 3 – – 18 pts
6th NED Annelous Lammerts -14 4 5 5 7 – – 21 pts
7th AUS Breiana Whitehead -12 5 7 6 9 – – 27 pts
8th ITA Maggie Eillen Pescetto 5 -21 3 10 14 – – 32 pts
9th POL Julia Damasiewicz 6 8 -11 7 11 – – 32 pts
10th ISR Gal Zukerman 10 9 10 -11 5 – – 34 pts
Men Formula Kite – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (20 entries)
1st SGP Maximilian Maeder 5 1 2 -21 3 – – 11 pts
2nd SLO Toni Vodisek 2 5 1 3 -10 – – 11 pts
3rd AUT Valentin Bontus 1 2 5 -8 4 – – 12 pts
4th GER Jannis Maus 8 9 -11 2 2 – – 21 pts
5th GBR Connor Bainbridge 4 -8 3 7 7 – – 21 pts
6th FRA Axel Mazella 7 -13 9 1 5 – – 22 pts
7th BRA Bruno Lobo 3 7 10 4 -15 – – 24 pts
8th ITA Riccardo Pianosi 10 6 8 -14 1 – – 25 pts
9th CHN Qibin Huang 6 -16 4 5 14 – – 29 pts
10th CYP Denis Taradin 11 4 12 6 -16 – – 33 pts
Mixed Dinghy 470 – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (19 entries)
1st AUT Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr -20 5 3 1 7 1 – – 17 pts
2nd ESP Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman 5 -6 5 3 6 3 – – 22 pts
3rd JPN Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka 1 2 2 6 -14 12 – – 23 pts
4th SWE Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson 7 -14 1 2 1 13 – – 24 pts
5th FRA Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion 11 10 -13 4 5 5 – – 35 pts
6th ISR Nitai Hasson and Noa Lasry 10 7 -18 9 8 2 – – 36 pts
7th POR Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao -20 3 16 14 2 4 – – 39 pts
8th AUS Nia Jerwood and Conor Nicholas 6 -20 7 7 3 16 – – 39 pts
9th GER Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort 8 4 9 10 -16 9 – – 40 pts
10th SUI Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler -20 1 14 16 4 7 – – 42 pts
11th GBR Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube 2 16 8 5 12 -20 – – 43 pts
