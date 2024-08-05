Paris 2024 Olympics – Weather dependent Marseille delivers early medals

Monday was decision day for the two ILCA fleets with their Medal Race on Tuesday, who would make the top ten?

Unfortunately the weather was again a major factor and it turned out to be a long, slow, hot day with little racing and a lot of waiting.

Just one race was finally completed for the women’s ILCA 6 fleet, won by Maria Erdi of Hungary.

Erdi was still outside the top ten, in 14th, but was unable to advance any further as the final race, race 10, was eventually cancelled.

This meant that Marit Bouwmeester took a 21 point overall lead over Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark into the Medal race, and that as they both had unbeatable scores, Bouwmeester claimed an early Gold and Rindom a Silver.

The medal race will still take place, and Bouwmeester and Rindom must race, but only the Bronze medal will be up for grabs.

Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove finished in 12th place, and outside the medal race.

The men’s ILCA 7 racing was cancelled and they go straight to their Medal Race on Tuesday.

Aussi Matt Wearn has a 14 point lead from Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, with Stefano Peschiera Peru a further 10 pts back.

Peschiera will be the target for Britain’s 4th placed Micky Beckett if he is to win a medal.

In the women’s Kite, Elena Lengwiler SUI won the only race and moves into the lead, just 0.2 ahead of Britain’s Ellie Eldridge with Daniela Moroz USA in third.

In the men’s Formula Kite, one race was completed. Maximilian Maeder SGP and Toni Vodisek SLO are tied in the lead on 11 pts.

Valentin Bontus AUT is third on 12 pts, and Jannis Maus GER and Connor Bainbridge GBR next tied on 21 pts.

In the multihull Nacra 17 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA retain a 14 pt lead after two more races. Second are Mateo Majdalani / Eugenia Bosco ARG tied on 28 pts with Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson NZL.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet are fourth with 38 pts and a possible three more races before the medal race to improve their chances of a podium finish.

No racing in the mixed 470 dinghy so places remain unchanged.

They have one more day of fleet racing before their medal race on Wednesday. Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube are in 11th place in a very tight group and could move up if there is any wind.

Latest leading scores after Monday:

Men’s Dinghy ILCA 7 – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (43 entries)

1st AUS Matt Wearn – – 38 pts

2nd CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 52 pts

3rd PER Stefano Peschiera – – 62 pts

4th GBR Michael Beckett – – 67 pts

5th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard – – 77 pts

6th HUN Jonatan Vadnai – – 78 pts

7th NZL Thomas Saunders – – 80 pts

8th CHI Clemente Seguel – – 82 pts

9th ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 97 pts

10th IRL Finn Lynch – – 99 pts

Women’s Dinghy ILCA 6 – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (43 entries)

1st NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 30 pts

2nd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 51 pts

3rd NOR Line Flem Hoest – – 71 pts

4th SUI Maud Jayet – – 76 pts

5th CRO Elena Vorobeva – – 79 pts

6th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 83 pts

7th ITA Chiara Benini Floriani – – 89 pts

8th FRA Louise Cervera – – 93 pts

9th USA Erika Reineke – – 98 pts

10th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 99 pts

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (19 entries)

1st ITA Ruggero Tita / Caterina Banti 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 -6 6 – – 14 pts

2nd ARG Mateo Majdalani / Eugenia Bosco 2 2 5 -10 6 6 3 2 2 – – 28 pts

3rd NZL Micah Wilkinson / Erica Dawson 5 3 7 2 2 3 2 4 -9 – – 28 pts

4th GBR John Gimson / Anna Burnet 8 4 6 3 4 -9 4 5 4 – – 38 pts

5th FRA Tim Mourniac / Lou Berthomieu 6 6 8 5 7 4 -20 1 12 – – 49 pts

6th GER Paul Kohlhoff / Alica Stuhlemmer -18 9 3 6 3 2 13 8 5 – – 49 pts

7th FIN Sinem Kurtbay / Akseli Keskinen 3 7 4 4 -11 5 7 11 11 – – 52 pts

8th NED Laila van der Meer / Bjarne Bouwer 4 -20 9 7 8 8 6 7 3 – – 52 pts

9th ESP Tara Pacheco / Andres Barrio 12 8 1 9 15 12 8 9 -17 – – 74 pts

10th BRA Joao Siemsen Marina Arndt -14 10 11 11 5 11 5 14 7 – – 74 pts

Women Formula Kite – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st SUI Elena Lengwiler 3 -6 1 ? 1 – – 7.8 pts

2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge 1 2 2 3 -4 – – 8 pts

3rd USA Daniela Moroz -7 3 4 1 2 – – 10 pts

4th FRA Lauriane Nolot 2 1 -12 2 6 – – 11 pts

5th GER Leonie Meyer 4 7 -8 4 3 – – 18 pts

6th NED Annelous Lammerts -14 4 5 5 7 – – 21 pts

7th AUS Breiana Whitehead -12 5 7 6 9 – – 27 pts

8th ITA Maggie Eillen Pescetto 5 -21 3 10 14 – – 32 pts

9th POL Julia Damasiewicz 6 8 -11 7 11 – – 32 pts

10th ISR Gal Zukerman 10 9 10 -11 5 – – 34 pts

Men Formula Kite – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st SGP Maximilian Maeder 5 1 2 -21 3 – – 11 pts

2nd SLO Toni Vodisek 2 5 1 3 -10 – – 11 pts

3rd AUT Valentin Bontus 1 2 5 -8 4 – – 12 pts

4th GER Jannis Maus 8 9 -11 2 2 – – 21 pts

5th GBR Connor Bainbridge 4 -8 3 7 7 – – 21 pts

6th FRA Axel Mazella 7 -13 9 1 5 – – 22 pts

7th BRA Bruno Lobo 3 7 10 4 -15 – – 24 pts

8th ITA Riccardo Pianosi 10 6 8 -14 1 – – 25 pts

9th CHN Qibin Huang 6 -16 4 5 14 – – 29 pts

10th CYP Denis Taradin 11 4 12 6 -16 – – 33 pts

Mixed Dinghy 470 – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (19 entries)

1st AUT Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr -20 5 3 1 7 1 – – 17 pts

2nd ESP Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman 5 -6 5 3 6 3 – – 22 pts

3rd JPN Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka 1 2 2 6 -14 12 – – 23 pts

4th SWE Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson 7 -14 1 2 1 13 – – 24 pts

5th FRA Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion 11 10 -13 4 5 5 – – 35 pts

6th ISR Nitai Hasson and Noa Lasry 10 7 -18 9 8 2 – – 36 pts

7th POR Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao -20 3 16 14 2 4 – – 39 pts

8th AUS Nia Jerwood and Conor Nicholas 6 -20 7 7 3 16 – – 39 pts

9th GER Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort 8 4 9 10 -16 9 – – 40 pts

10th SUI Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler -20 1 14 16 4 7 – – 42 pts

11th GBR Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube 2 16 8 5 12 -20 – – 43 pts

