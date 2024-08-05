Paris 2024 Olympics – Four days of sailing and six Gold medals still to be won

There are four days of racing still to go, with six sailing events still in action at the Paris 2024 Olympics on the Bay of Marseille.

All six events will be in action, weather permitting, this Monday with particular focus on the ILCA 6 (Radial) and 7 (Laser) events who complete their fleet racing with the top ten moving to Medal racing on Tuesday.

Britain’s Micky Beckett is fourth in the men (ILCA 7) and Hannah Snellgrove tenth in the women (ILCA 6) with two final fleet races to be completed.

In both fleets, the leaders are well established, Matt Wearn of Australia has a 14 pts lead in the men and Marit Bouwmeester of Holland a 28 pts lead in the women.

Other events racing Monday are the Nacra 17 multihull, the 470 mixed crew dinghy and the two Formula Kite boards.

Paris Sailing Medal standings after 4 Events:

