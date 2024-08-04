Paris 2024 Olympics – Can Team GB turn it around?

The final six sailing events are now underway in Marseille, and Team GB with one Bronze medal so far, have some work to do to retain their title of top sailing nation.

British Standings after Sunday:

Nacra 17 – 6th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet

ILCA 7 – 4th GBR Michael Beckett

ILCA 6 – 10th GBR Hannah Snellgrove

470 – 11th GBR Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube

Kite Men – 5th GBR Connor Bainbridge

Kite Women – 2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge

In the men’s ILCA 7 Laser, Micky Becketts Saturday improvement of form was quickly knocked-back with a BFD in the first race Sunday, and he now sits 4th overall.

Australia’s Matt Wearn (10 10) now has a 14 point lead from Pavlos Kontides (3 7) CYP with Stefano Peschiera (12 4) PER another 10 pts back in third.

Race winners were Jeemin Ha KOR in race 7 and Philipp Buhl GER in race 8.

In the women’s ILCA 6 Radial, Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester (3 -11) is looking odds on to take the gold, now 28 pts clear of second placed Anne-Marie Rindom DEN, with Maud Jayet SUI third.

Sunday’s winners were Ecem Guzel TUR and Maria Erdi HUN.

Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (13 11) is in 10th place.

In the Mixed Nacra 17, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy are making it look easy, three back-to back wins put them top of the leaderboard with 5 pts.

Second are the Kiwi pair Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson on 15 pts and third Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco ARG with 21 pts.

Britain’s normally reliable front runners, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3 4 -9) are in 6th with 25 pts.

In the mixed 470 Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr (7 1) of Austria have taken the lead ahead of Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman (6 3).

Early leaders Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka of Japan (-14 12) are now third one point ahead of Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson (1 13) of Sweden.

Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube lost their early momentum and drop to (12 -20) 11th overall after six races.

And in the first racing for the Formula Kite events, Britain’s Eleanor Aldridge made history by winning the Women’s Kite curtain raiser, and followed that performance with back-to-back second place finishes.

Overall Lauriane Nolot (2 1 -12 2) of France leads the women, tied on 5 pts with Aldridge (1 2 2 -3) after four races.

Daniela Moroz (-7 3 4 1) of the USA is third with 8 pts, Elena Lengwiler (3 6 1 -21) SUI 4th on 10 pts.

In the men’s Kite, Toni Vodisek (2 -5 1 3) of Slovenia is the early leader on 6 pts, with second Valentin Bontus (1 2 5 -8) of Austria and third Maximilian Maeder (5 1 2 -21) SGP both with 8 pts.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge (4 -8 3 7) is 5th on 14 pts.

Latest leading scores after Sunday:

Men’s Dinghy ILCA 7 – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (43 entries)

1st AUS Matt Wearn 12 2 1 -18 1 2 10 10 – – 38 pts

2nd CYP Pavlos Kontides 17 5 -27 5 10 5 3 7 – – 52 pts

3rd PER Stefano Peschiera 6 1 14 11 -20 14 12 4 – – 62 pts

4th GBR Michael Beckett 19 9 15 8 4 4 -44 8 – – 67 pts

5th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard -22 16 2 17 15 19 6 2 – – 77 pts

6th HUN Jonatan Vadnai 16 12 -21 13 5 12 8 12 – – 78 pts

7th NZL Thomas Saunders 11 17 10 7 19 3 -44 13 – – 80 pts

8th CHI Clemente Seguel 2 -28 18 10 8 17 18 9 – – 82 pts

9th ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini 25 21 4 6 17 -27 5 19 – – 97 pts

10th IRL Finn Lynch 9 25 -26 22 12 7 13 11 – – 99 pts

Women’s Dinghy ILCA 6 – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (43 entries)

1st NED Marit Bouwmeester 4 1 2 4 2 3 3 -11 – – 19 pts

2nd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 7 -26 7 2 8 4 15 4 – – 47 pts

3rd SUI Maud Jayet 16 4 3 8 13 -17 7 8 – – 59 pts

4th ITA Chiara Benini Floriani 3 7 -25 10 18 10 11 5 – – 64 pts

5th BEL Emma Plasschaert -25 10 11 6 9 16 8 7 – – 67 pts

6th NOR Line Flem Hoest 11 3 -19 19 7 2 12 14 – – 68 pts

7th FRA Louise Cervera 1 -24 4 18 5 22 18 3 – – 71 pts

8th CRO Elena Vorobeva 5 18 -40 16 3 12 4 13 – – 71 pts

9th USA Erika Reineke 13 25 18 3 4 7 -44 2 – – 72 pts

10th GBR Hannah Snellgrove 17 20 6 1 1 14 20 -29 – – 79 pts

Mixed Dinghy 470 – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (19 entries)

1st AUT Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr -20 5 3 1 7 1 – – 17 pts

2nd ESP Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman 5 -6 5 3 6 3 – – 22 pts

3rd JPN Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka 1 2 2 6 -14 12 – – 23 pts

4th SWE Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson 7 -14 1 2 1 13 – – 24 pts

5th FRA Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion 11 10 -13 4 5 5 – – 35 pts

6th ISR Nitai Hasson and Noa Lasry 10 7 -18 9 8 2 – – 36 pts

7th POR Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao -20 3 16 14 2 4 – – 39 pts

8th AUS Nia Jerwood and Conor Nicholas 6 -20 7 7 3 16 – – 39 pts

9th GER Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort 8 4 9 10 -16 9 – – 40 pts

10th SUI Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler -20 1 14 16 4 7 – – 42 pts

11th GBR Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube 2 16 8 5 12 -20 – – 43 pts

Women Formula Kite – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st FRA Lauriane Nolot 2 1 -12 2 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge 1 2 2 -3 – – 5 pts

3rd USA Daniela Moroz -7 3 4 1 – – 8 pts

4th SUI Elena Lengwiler 3 6 1 -21 – – 10 pts

5th NED Annelous Lammerts -14 4 5 5 – – 14 pts

6th ITA Maggie Eillen Pescetto 5 7 3 -10 – – 15 pts

7th GER Leonie Meyer 4 -8 8 4 – – 16 pts

8th AUS Breiana Whitehead -12 5 7 6 – – 18 pts

9th POL Julia Damasiewicz 6 9 -11 7 – – 22 pts

10th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrell 11 -12 6 12 – – 29 pts

Men Formula Kite – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st SLO Toni Vodisek 2 -5 1 3 – – 6 pts

2nd AUT Valentin Bontus 1 2 5 -8 – – 8 pts

3rd SGP Maximilian Maeder 5 1 2 -21 – – 8 pts

4th BRA Bruno Lobo 3 7 -10 4 – – 14 pts

5th GBR Connor Bainbridge 4 -8 3 7 – – 14 pts

6th CHN Qibin Huang 6 -16 4 5 – – 15 pts

7th FRA Axel Mazella 7 -13 9 1 – – 17 pts

8th GER Jannis Maus 8 9 -11 2 – – 19 pts

9th CYP Denis Taradin 11 4 -13 6 – – 21 pts

10th ISR Dor Zarka -15 3 12 9 – – 24 pts

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (19 entries)



1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 1 1 -2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd NZL Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson 5 3 -7 2 2 3 – – 15 pts

3rd ARG Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco 2 2 5 -10 6 6 – – 21 pts

4th GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer -18 9 3 6 3 2 – – 23 pts

5th FIN Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen 3 7 4 4 -11 5 – – 23 pts

6th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 8 4 6 3 4 -9 – – 25 pts

7th FRA Tim Mourniac and Lou Berthomieu 6 6 -8 5 7 4 – – 28 pts

8th NED Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer 4 -20 9 7 8 8 – – 36 pts

9th ESP Tara Pacheco and Andres Barrio 12 8 1 9 -15 12 – – 42 pts

10th DEN Natacha Saouma-Pedersen and Mathias Borreskov 9 5 12 -16 10 10 – – 46 pts