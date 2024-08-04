Paris 2024 Olympics – Can Team GB turn it around?

The final six sailing events are now underway in Marseille, and Team GB with one Bronze medal so far, have some work to do to retain their title of top sailing nation.
British Standings after Sunday:
- Nacra 17 – 6th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet
- ILCA 7 – 4th GBR Michael Beckett
- ILCA 6 – 10th GBR Hannah Snellgrove
- 470 – 11th GBR Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube
- Kite Men – 5th GBR Connor Bainbridge
- Kite Women – 2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge
In the men’s ILCA 7 Laser, Micky Becketts Saturday improvement of form was quickly knocked-back with a BFD in the first race Sunday, and he now sits 4th overall.
Australia’s Matt Wearn (10 10) now has a 14 point lead from Pavlos Kontides (3 7) CYP with Stefano Peschiera (12 4) PER another 10 pts back in third.
Race winners were Jeemin Ha KOR in race 7 and Philipp Buhl GER in race 8.
In the women’s ILCA 6 Radial, Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester (3 -11) is looking odds on to take the gold, now 28 pts clear of second placed Anne-Marie Rindom DEN, with Maud Jayet SUI third.
Sunday’s winners were Ecem Guzel TUR and Maria Erdi HUN.
Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove (13 11) is in 10th place.
In the Mixed Nacra 17, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy are making it look easy, three back-to back wins put them top of the leaderboard with 5 pts.
Second are the Kiwi pair Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson on 15 pts and third Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco ARG with 21 pts.
Britain’s normally reliable front runners, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3 4 -9) are in 6th with 25 pts.
In the mixed 470 Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr (7 1) of Austria have taken the lead ahead of Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman (6 3).
Early leaders Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka of Japan (-14 12) are now third one point ahead of Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson (1 13) of Sweden.
Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube lost their early momentum and drop to (12 -20) 11th overall after six races.
And in the first racing for the Formula Kite events, Britain’s Eleanor Aldridge made history by winning the Women’s Kite curtain raiser, and followed that performance with back-to-back second place finishes.
Overall Lauriane Nolot (2 1 -12 2) of France leads the women, tied on 5 pts with Aldridge (1 2 2 -3) after four races.
Daniela Moroz (-7 3 4 1) of the USA is third with 8 pts, Elena Lengwiler (3 6 1 -21) SUI 4th on 10 pts.
In the men’s Kite, Toni Vodisek (2 -5 1 3) of Slovenia is the early leader on 6 pts, with second Valentin Bontus (1 2 5 -8) of Austria and third Maximilian Maeder (5 1 2 -21) SGP both with 8 pts.
Britain’s Connor Bainbridge (4 -8 3 7) is 5th on 14 pts.
Latest leading scores after Sunday:
Men’s Dinghy ILCA 7 – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (43 entries)
1st AUS Matt Wearn 12 2 1 -18 1 2 10 10 – – 38 pts
2nd CYP Pavlos Kontides 17 5 -27 5 10 5 3 7 – – 52 pts
3rd PER Stefano Peschiera 6 1 14 11 -20 14 12 4 – – 62 pts
4th GBR Michael Beckett 19 9 15 8 4 4 -44 8 – – 67 pts
5th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard -22 16 2 17 15 19 6 2 – – 77 pts
6th HUN Jonatan Vadnai 16 12 -21 13 5 12 8 12 – – 78 pts
7th NZL Thomas Saunders 11 17 10 7 19 3 -44 13 – – 80 pts
8th CHI Clemente Seguel 2 -28 18 10 8 17 18 9 – – 82 pts
9th ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini 25 21 4 6 17 -27 5 19 – – 97 pts
10th IRL Finn Lynch 9 25 -26 22 12 7 13 11 – – 99 pts
Women’s Dinghy ILCA 6 – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (43 entries)
1st NED Marit Bouwmeester 4 1 2 4 2 3 3 -11 – – 19 pts
2nd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 7 -26 7 2 8 4 15 4 – – 47 pts
3rd SUI Maud Jayet 16 4 3 8 13 -17 7 8 – – 59 pts
4th ITA Chiara Benini Floriani 3 7 -25 10 18 10 11 5 – – 64 pts
5th BEL Emma Plasschaert -25 10 11 6 9 16 8 7 – – 67 pts
6th NOR Line Flem Hoest 11 3 -19 19 7 2 12 14 – – 68 pts
7th FRA Louise Cervera 1 -24 4 18 5 22 18 3 – – 71 pts
8th CRO Elena Vorobeva 5 18 -40 16 3 12 4 13 – – 71 pts
9th USA Erika Reineke 13 25 18 3 4 7 -44 2 – – 72 pts
10th GBR Hannah Snellgrove 17 20 6 1 1 14 20 -29 – – 79 pts
Mixed Dinghy 470 – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (19 entries)
1st AUT Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr -20 5 3 1 7 1 – – 17 pts
2nd ESP Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman 5 -6 5 3 6 3 – – 22 pts
3rd JPN Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka 1 2 2 6 -14 12 – – 23 pts
4th SWE Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson 7 -14 1 2 1 13 – – 24 pts
5th FRA Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion 11 10 -13 4 5 5 – – 35 pts
6th ISR Nitai Hasson and Noa Lasry 10 7 -18 9 8 2 – – 36 pts
7th POR Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao -20 3 16 14 2 4 – – 39 pts
8th AUS Nia Jerwood and Conor Nicholas 6 -20 7 7 3 16 – – 39 pts
9th GER Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort 8 4 9 10 -16 9 – – 40 pts
10th SUI Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler -20 1 14 16 4 7 – – 42 pts
11th GBR Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube 2 16 8 5 12 -20 – – 43 pts
Women Formula Kite – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (20 entries)
1st FRA Lauriane Nolot 2 1 -12 2 – – 5 pts
2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge 1 2 2 -3 – – 5 pts
3rd USA Daniela Moroz -7 3 4 1 – – 8 pts
4th SUI Elena Lengwiler 3 6 1 -21 – – 10 pts
5th NED Annelous Lammerts -14 4 5 5 – – 14 pts
6th ITA Maggie Eillen Pescetto 5 7 3 -10 – – 15 pts
7th GER Leonie Meyer 4 -8 8 4 – – 16 pts
8th AUS Breiana Whitehead -12 5 7 6 – – 18 pts
9th POL Julia Damasiewicz 6 9 -11 7 – – 22 pts
10th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrell 11 -12 6 12 – – 29 pts
Men Formula Kite – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (20 entries)
1st SLO Toni Vodisek 2 -5 1 3 – – 6 pts
2nd AUT Valentin Bontus 1 2 5 -8 – – 8 pts
3rd SGP Maximilian Maeder 5 1 2 -21 – – 8 pts
4th BRA Bruno Lobo 3 7 -10 4 – – 14 pts
5th GBR Connor Bainbridge 4 -8 3 7 – – 14 pts
6th CHN Qibin Huang 6 -16 4 5 – – 15 pts
7th FRA Axel Mazella 7 -13 9 1 – – 17 pts
8th GER Jannis Maus 8 9 -11 2 – – 19 pts
9th CYP Denis Taradin 11 4 -13 6 – – 21 pts
10th ISR Dor Zarka -15 3 12 9 – – 24 pts
Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (19 entries)
1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 1 1 -2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd NZL Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson 5 3 -7 2 2 3 – – 15 pts
3rd ARG Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco 2 2 5 -10 6 6 – – 21 pts
4th GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer -18 9 3 6 3 2 – – 23 pts
5th FIN Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen 3 7 4 4 -11 5 – – 23 pts
6th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 8 4 6 3 4 -9 – – 25 pts
7th FRA Tim Mourniac and Lou Berthomieu 6 6 -8 5 7 4 – – 28 pts
8th NED Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer 4 -20 9 7 8 8 – – 36 pts
9th ESP Tara Pacheco and Andres Barrio 12 8 1 9 -15 12 – – 42 pts
10th DEN Natacha Saouma-Pedersen and Mathias Borreskov 9 5 12 -16 10 10 – – 46 pts