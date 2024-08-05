Record fleet for 29er World Championships at Sailing Aarhus

The largest ever 29er World Championship opened on Aarhus Bay, Denmark, with 258 entries.
All three race courses succeeded in completing the three scheduled races of the day which are underway simultaneously during the qualification days.
After three races Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Królik of Poland are tied for the overall lead with Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi of Italy on 2 pts, both having won their three heat races.
In third are Lucas Patrick and Luke Rogers of Australia (2 2 1) tied on 3 pts, with Nolann Huet Des Aunay and Titouan Gresset of France (-11 1 2), and Emily Polson and Tiffany Mak of Hong Kong.
Tied on 4 pts are six crews . . . James Crossley and Sam Webb GBR, Kaja Sledzinska and Leon Sapijaszko POL, Bartosz Zmudzinski and August Sobczak POL, Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Ben Bradley GBR, Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor FRA and Truman Rogers and Paula Lepa GER.
Emily Polson and Tiffany Mak (2 2 1) lead the Women’s fleet sitting in 5th overall with 3 pts.
Second are Alicja Tutkowska and Alicja Dampc from Poland in 23rd with 9 pts.
Best Britsh women are Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks 5th women on 20 pts.
29er World Championship 2024 – Leaders after 3 races, 2 discard (258 entries)
1st POL 3237 Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Królik – – -1 1 1 – – 2 pts
1st ITA 3 Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi – – -1 1 1 – – 2 pts
3rd AUS 16 Lucas Patrick and Luke Rogers – – -2 2 1 – – 3 pts
4th FRA 3425 Nolann Huet Des Aunay and Titouan Gresset – – -11 1 2 – – 3 pts
5th HKG 3053 Emily Polson and Tiffany Mak – – 1 2 -16 – – 3 pts
6th GBR 3426 James Crossley and Sam Webb – – 3 -5 1 – – 4 pts
7th POL 3409 Kaja Sledzinska and Leon Sapijaszko – – 3 -15 1 – – 4 pts
8th POL 18 Bartosz Zmudzinski and August Sobczak – – -12 1 3 – – 4 pts
9th GBR 22 Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Ben Bradley – – 2 -27 2 – – 4 pts
10th FRA 3233 Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor – – 2 2 -6 – – 4 pts
11th GER 3258 Truman Rogers and Paula Lepa – – 2 2 -10 – – 4 pts
12th HKG 3055 Cameron Law and Chris Lam – – 4 1 -20 – – 5 pts
13th ITA 3166 Giulia Bartolozzi and Pietro Rizzi – – 1 4 -33 – – 5 pts
14th NOR 2881 Storm Kopperud and Philip Forslund – – 3 2 -6 – – 5 pts
15th ITA 3417 Giuseppe Montesano and Enrico Coslovich – – 2 4 -44 – – 6 pts
16th POL 3092 Jakub Kuras and Wiktor Mielnik – – -4 3 3 – – 6 pts
17th GER 3287 Lucas Hamm and Moritz Hamm – – 5 2 -13 – – 7 pts
18th POL 3091 Igor Kawalko and Fabian Kocieda – – -18 4 3 – – 7 pts
19th FRA 2980 Alexandre Mostini and Raphaël Allain – – -22 3 4 – – 7 pts
20th ITA 3346 Lorenzo Rossi and Marco Alberti – – 5 -27 3 – – 8 pts
Other Leading GBR
28th GBR 3260 Finian Morris and Charlie Gran – – -9 9 2 – – 11 pts
30th GBR 2903 Joe Wimpory and Jamie Gatehouse – – 4 -8 7 – – 11 pts
47th GBR 2898 Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield – – 16 1 -21 – – 17 pts
64th GBR 3334 Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks – – 6 -20 14 – – 20 pts
74th GBR 2924 Lila Edwards and Edward Ocallaghan – – -18 5 18 – – 23 pts