Record fleet for 29er World Championships at Sailing Aarhus

The largest ever 29er World Championship opened on Aarhus Bay, Denmark, with 258 entries.

All three race courses succeeded in completing the three scheduled races of the day which are underway simultaneously during the qualification days.

After three races Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Królik of Poland are tied for the overall lead with Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi of Italy on 2 pts, both having won their three heat races.

In third are Lucas Patrick and Luke Rogers of Australia (2 2 1) tied on 3 pts, with Nolann Huet Des Aunay and Titouan Gresset of France (-11 1 2), and Emily Polson and Tiffany Mak of Hong Kong.



Tied on 4 pts are six crews . . . James Crossley and Sam Webb GBR, Kaja Sledzinska and Leon Sapijaszko POL, Bartosz Zmudzinski and August Sobczak POL, Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Ben Bradley GBR, Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor FRA and Truman Rogers and Paula Lepa GER.

Emily Polson and Tiffany Mak (2 2 1) lead the Women’s fleet sitting in 5th overall with 3 pts.

Second are Alicja Tutkowska and Alicja Dampc from Poland in 23rd with 9 pts.

Best Britsh women are Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks 5th women on 20 pts.

29er World Championship 2024 – Leaders after 3 races, 2 discard (258 entries)

1st POL 3237 Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Królik – – -1 1 1 – – 2 pts

1st ITA 3 Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi – – -1 1 1 – – 2 pts

3rd AUS 16 Lucas Patrick and Luke Rogers – – -2 2 1 – – 3 pts

4th FRA 3425 Nolann Huet Des Aunay and Titouan Gresset – – -11 1 2 – – 3 pts

5th HKG 3053 Emily Polson and Tiffany Mak – – 1 2 -16 – – 3 pts

6th GBR 3426 James Crossley and Sam Webb – – 3 -5 1 – – 4 pts

7th POL 3409 Kaja Sledzinska and Leon Sapijaszko – – 3 -15 1 – – 4 pts

8th POL 18 Bartosz Zmudzinski and August Sobczak – – -12 1 3 – – 4 pts

9th GBR 22 Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Ben Bradley – – 2 -27 2 – – 4 pts

10th FRA 3233 Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor – – 2 2 -6 – – 4 pts

11th GER 3258 Truman Rogers and Paula Lepa – – 2 2 -10 – – 4 pts

12th HKG 3055 Cameron Law and Chris Lam – – 4 1 -20 – – 5 pts

13th ITA 3166 Giulia Bartolozzi and Pietro Rizzi – – 1 4 -33 – – 5 pts

14th NOR 2881 Storm Kopperud and Philip Forslund – – 3 2 -6 – – 5 pts

15th ITA 3417 Giuseppe Montesano and Enrico Coslovich – – 2 4 -44 – – 6 pts

16th POL 3092 Jakub Kuras and Wiktor Mielnik – – -4 3 3 – – 6 pts

17th GER 3287 Lucas Hamm and Moritz Hamm – – 5 2 -13 – – 7 pts

18th POL 3091 Igor Kawalko and Fabian Kocieda – – -18 4 3 – – 7 pts

19th FRA 2980 Alexandre Mostini and Raphaël Allain – – -22 3 4 – – 7 pts

20th ITA 3346 Lorenzo Rossi and Marco Alberti – – 5 -27 3 – – 8 pts

Other Leading GBR

28th GBR 3260 Finian Morris and Charlie Gran – – -9 9 2 – – 11 pts

30th GBR 2903 Joe Wimpory and Jamie Gatehouse – – 4 -8 7 – – 11 pts

47th GBR 2898 Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield – – 16 1 -21 – – 17 pts

64th GBR 3334 Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks – – 6 -20 14 – – 20 pts

74th GBR 2924 Lila Edwards and Edward Ocallaghan – – -18 5 18 – – 23 pts

Full results available here . . .